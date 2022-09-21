ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

wunc.org

Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion

Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
RALEIGH, NC
sanfordnc.net

Smoke Testing of Sanitary Sewer in Westlake Downs

The City of Sanford Engineering Division has contracted with NC Vision to conduct a physical survey of a portion of the sanitary sewer system in the Westlake Downs subdivision. From September 26 through September 29, NC Vision will survey sewer mains and manholes that are adjacent to the ponds located...
SANFORD, NC
nsjonline.com

Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Sampson Sheriff Saga Continues

SAMPSON COUNTY – Wednesday morning saw a new battle waged in the current war regarding the fiscal support of the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff. During a “recessed” meeting (workshop) held by the Sampson County manager, assistant manager, director of human resources, director of finance and the board of commissioners, the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff was taken to task.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
DURHAM, NC
southernpines.net

Water Outage Sep 26, 2022

The TOSP Public Works Utilities division has a water outage scheduled for Monday, September 26th, along Duffers Lane. The water outage is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., but service will be restored as soon as maintenance is completed. We apologize for the inconvenience, but outages are necessary for...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

