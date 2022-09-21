Read full article on original website
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
cbs17
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
Neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple -- and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
jocoreport.com
New Principal At McGee’s Crossroads Elementary Looks To The Horizon
Lyndsey Dunn may be a small town girl, but as the new principal for McGee’s Crossroads Elementary her vision is large. A native of Washington County, North Carolina, about 45 minutes from the Outer Banks, Dunn is warm and sunny, just like the beaches she comes from. Her Johnston...
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Cow causes multi-vehicle crash in North Carolina, 1 seriously injured, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 9:21 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on US 29 near US 311 in Randolph County. A 62-year-old Thomasville man, a 27-year-old Greensboro driver and a […]
cbs17
T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
sanfordnc.net
Smoke Testing of Sanitary Sewer in Westlake Downs
The City of Sanford Engineering Division has contracted with NC Vision to conduct a physical survey of a portion of the sanitary sewer system in the Westlake Downs subdivision. From September 26 through September 29, NC Vision will survey sewer mains and manholes that are adjacent to the ponds located...
nsjonline.com
Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
More adults consider sharing space to deal with rising Raleigh rent prices
Candy Chitty has lived in Raleigh for several years, but since she lost her apartment and all her belongings in a massive fire in 2016, she’s been struggling to get back on her feet. It doesn’t help that Raleigh rent prices have risen since then by more than 43%....
Construction of new Raleigh mixed-use tower 1000 Social is now underway
RALEIGH – Construction at 1000 Social, the first of two 12-story towers on a 40-acre, $1 billion project is now underway. The project, known as The Exchange Raleigh, is being developed by Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., and when the first tower is completed, it will offer 330,000 square feet of mixed use space.
cbs17
VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
jocoreport.com
Sampson Sheriff Saga Continues
SAMPSON COUNTY – Wednesday morning saw a new battle waged in the current war regarding the fiscal support of the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff. During a “recessed” meeting (workshop) held by the Sampson County manager, assistant manager, director of human resources, director of finance and the board of commissioners, the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff was taken to task.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Johnston County the week of Sep. 11?
A house in Clayton that sold for $830,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the past week. In total, 54 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $352,556. The average price per square foot ended up at $184.
cbs17
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
southernpines.net
Water Outage Sep 26, 2022
The TOSP Public Works Utilities division has a water outage scheduled for Monday, September 26th, along Duffers Lane. The water outage is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., but service will be restored as soon as maintenance is completed. We apologize for the inconvenience, but outages are necessary for...
