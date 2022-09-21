Read full article on original website
Prepare Your Will & Trust Workshop, Sept. 23
CBPL release – Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Elderly Services and attorney Dan Hinrichs, will co-host Prepare Your Will and Trust Workshop. Event will be held on Friday, September 23 from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Dan Hinrichs will explain how to compile a will and why you should have a will. He will also discuss trusts and conservatorships. Hinrichs and a representative of Coos Elderly Services will be available for questions. This program will be held in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library. Event is FREE and open to everyone!
The Art of Dying Well, Sept. 23
Coos Bay Public Library events – Prepare Your Will & Trust Workshop, Friday, Sept. 23, Noon to 2p; Coos Bay Chapel Services Presentation, Thursday, Oct. 13, 1 to 2p; Hospice Presents: Care for the Caregiver Workshop, Thursday, Oct. 20, 1 to 2p; Hospice Presents: Hospice Myths and Facts, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 to 2p. Find details on the CBPL event page, www.coosbaylibrary.org.
CHM FOURTH FRIDAYS – Honoring Our Medicine, Sept. 23
The Coos History Museum is hosting its next Fourth Friday Talk on September 23rd, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. This in-person program titled “Honoring our Medicine” and presented by Ashley Russell from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians is related to the Healing Hands exhibit currently on display at the CHM. During the talk, Ashley will share her Indigenous knowledge of the culturally significant plants of the Coos Bay area. This will include a demonstration of how to identify these important native plants, their uses in first aid, and how to use them in washes, soaks, poultices, and compresses. This program is open to all with an admission price of $5 for members and $7 for non-members. The program currently has a limit of 20 participants, so be sure to register at your earliest convenience either at the CHM or on the museum website (cooshistory.org/events/fourth-friday-talks-sep-2022). You may also contact the museum via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
Free Head & Neck Cancer Screening, Sept. 23
Free Head and Neck Cancer Screening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 & Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Bay Area Cancer Center, Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay. The Bay Area Hospital staff, in conjunction with volunteer community healthcare providers, will be on hand to answer your questions and provide information on how to prevent head and neck cancers. Head and neck cancers can affect your ability to speak, eat, drink and swallow. If found early, however, they can be successfully treated. No appointment necessary.
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
FIRST SIGNIFICANT RAIN SINCE EARLY JULY
Just ahead of the beginning of fall on Thursday, Roseburg saw its first significant rain since early July, on Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .33 inches of rain. While .01 inches of rain was recorded on Monday and also on September 12th, the last time Roseburg got more precipitation than that was between the afternoons of July 5th and July 6th when .17 inches of rain was recorded.
COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
US Coast Guard Snags Video of Humpbacks Off S. Oregon Coast, Provides Insights
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Earlier this month, as US Coast Guard crews zipped out some 180 miles off the south Oregon coast to rescue a fishing vessel stranded without propulsion, they spotted something remarkable. A lifeboat brought in by the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton spotted a group of Humpback whales while returning to Coos Bay from their mission, snagging some exceptional video of them. (Photos sourced from US Coast Guard)
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
DEPUTIES JAIL ROSEBURG MAN AFTER SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an incident Sunday. A DCSO report said at 5:00 p.m. a 19-year old was allegedly intoxicated when he started pushing and punching a victim in the 200 block of Palmdale Avenue in Green. The victim had to pin the suspect on the ground at one point. The suspect then allegedly ran to the kitchen and yelled to the victim that he was grabbing a knife to stab him. The victim left the house out of fear and locked himself in a trailer on the property. The suspect then punched a window in the trailer out, though no knife was ever seen.
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
Police logs, Sept. 22
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Sept. 20, 3:48 a.m., 3201 Tremont Ave., Mill Casino, “result of reported UEMV,” 29-year old Tina Marie Pinord arrested on charges of MCS/DCS/PCS Fentanyl, DCS/PCS Meth. Also 46-year old Ronald James Radford charged with MCS/DCS/PCS Fentanyl, DCS/PCS Meth, Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Stolen Firearm, “both subjects transported to CCJ.”
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
Arrest Made in Triple Fatal Crash, Douglas Co., Sept. 19
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the triple fatal crash that claimed the lives of three victims in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. The investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 6:00 a.m. the 48-year allegedly started a fire at her house in the 3300 block of Northwest Broad Street, which Roseburg firefighters responded to. About an hour later, she allegedly ran around the neighborhood wearing only pajama bottoms and a bra. The suspect was yelling incessantly and reportedly starting throwing rocks at children waiting for a school bus.
