A magnetic antibody-conjugated nano-system for selective delivery of Ca(OH) and taxotere in ovarian cancer cells

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Investigation of bioactivity of unsaturated oligo"‘galacturonic acids produced from apple waste by Alcaligenes faecalis AGS3 and Paenibacillus polymyxa S4 Pectinases
Pectin is one of the main structural components in fruits and an indigestible fiber made of d-galacturonic acid units with Î± (1-4) linkage. This study investigates the microbial degradation of pectin in apple waste and the production of bioactive compounds. Firstly, pectin-degrading bacteria were isolated and identified, then pectinolytic activity was assessed by DNS. The products were evaluated by TLC and LC"“MS"“ESI. The antioxidative effects were investigated using DPPH and anti-cancer effects and cytotoxicity were analyzed by MTT and flow cytometry. In this study two new bacterial isolates, Alcaligenes faecalis AGS3 and Paenibacillus polymyxa S4 with the pectinolytic enzyme were introduced. Structure analysis showed that the products of enzymatic degradation include unsaturated mono, di, tri, and penta galacturonic acids with 74% and 69% RSA at 40Â mg/mL for A. faecalis and P. polymyxa S4, respectively. The results of anti-tumor properties on MCF-7 cells by MTT assay, for products of AGS3 and S4 at 40Â mg/mL after 48Â h, showed 7% and 9% survival, respectively. In the flow cytometric assessment, the compounds of AGS3 at 40Â mg/mL were 100% lethal in 48Â h and regarding S4 isolate caused 98% death. Cytotoxicity evaluation on L-929 cells showed no significant toxicity on living cells.
Nature.com
Arctigenin impairs UBC12 enzyme activity and cullin neddylation to attenuate cancer cells
Neddylation is a type of posttranslational protein modification that has been observed to be overactivated in various cancers. UBC12 is one of two key E2 enzymes in the neddylation pathway. Reports indicate that UBC12 deficiency may suppress lung cancer cells, such that UBC12 could play an important role in tumor progression. However, systematic studies regarding the expression profile of UBC12 in cancers and its relationship to cancer prognosis are lacking. In this study, we comprehensively analyzed UBC12 expression in diverse cancer types and found that UBC12 is markedly overexpressed in most cancers (17/21), a symptom that negatively correlates with the survival rates of cancer patients, including gastric cancer. These results demonstrate the suitability of UBC12 as a potential target for cancer treatment. Currently, no effective inhibitor targeting UBC12 has been discovered. We screened a natural product library and found, for the first time, that arctigenin has been shown to significantly inhibit UBC12 enzyme activity and cullin neddylation. The inhibition of UBC12 enzyme activity was newly found to contribute to the effects of arctigenin on suppressing the malignant phenotypes of cancer cells. Furthermore, we performed proteomics analysis and found that arctigenin intervened with cullin downstream signaling pathways and substrates, such as the tumor suppressor PDCD4. In summary, these results demonstrate the importance of UBC12 as a potential therapeutic target for cancer treatment, and, for the first time, the suitability of arctigenin as a potential compound targeting UBC12 enzyme activity. Thus, these findings provide a new strategy for inhibiting neddylation-overactivated cancers.
Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells
A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Discovery explains cancer chemotherapy resistance, offers solution
Researchers have uncovered a novel pathway that explains how cancer cells become resistant to chemotherapies, which in turn offers a potential solution for preventing chemo-resistance. Experimental DNA fibers with fluorescence were used to reveal the speed of DNA replication forks. The research describes for the first time how a type...
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Nature.com
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Normalizing cancer RNA-seq data for library size, tumor purity and batch effects
Accurate identification and effective removal of unwanted variation is essential to derive meaningful biological results from large and complex RNA-seq studies. Technical replicates together with negative and positive control genes are key tools for carrying out this task. We show how to proceed when technical replicates are unavailable.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Healthline
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
How a missing gene leads to super-sensitivity to sound
An absent copy of one gene results in brain-cell changes that greatly improve a mouse’s ability to distinguish between tones of different frequency. Studies in mice suggest why some people with a rare genetic condition called Williams-Beuren syndrome have heightened musical and verbal abilities1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+
Nature.com
Quality of techniques used to assess clinical outcomes of regenerative endodontic treatment in necrotic mature teeth
Data sources A preliminary, randomised, prospective, controlled clinical trial of patients managed with two regenerative endodontic procedures, revitalisation and a platelet-rich fibrin (PRF)-based technique, in the treatment of mature permanent teeth with necrotic pulps. Study selection Twenty patients with mature necrotic anterior teeth with large periapical lesions treated with the...
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
Nature.com
Single-cell multi-omics of human clonal hematopoiesis reveals that DNMT3A R882 mutations perturb early progenitor states through selective hypomethylation
Somatic mutations in cancer genes have been detected in clonal expansions across healthy human tissue, including in clonal hematopoiesis. However, because mutated and wild-type cells are admixed, we have limited ability to link genotypes with phenotypes. To overcome this limitation, we leveraged multi-modality single-cell sequencing, capturing genotype, transcriptomes and methylomes in progenitors from individuals with DNMT3A R882 mutated clonal hematopoiesis. DNMT3A mutations result in myeloid over lymphoid bias, and an expansion of immature myeloid progenitors primed toward megakaryocytic"“erythroid fate, with dysregulated expression of lineage and leukemia stem cell markers. Mutated DNMT3A leads to preferential hypomethylation of polycomb repressive complex 2 targets and a specific CpG flanking motif. Notably, the hypomethylation motif is enriched in binding motifs of key hematopoietic transcription factors, serving as a potential mechanistic link between DNMT3A mutations and aberrant transcriptional phenotypes. Thus, single-cell multi-omics paves the road to defining the downstream consequences of mutations that drive clonal mosaicism.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Identification of optimal dosing schedules of dacomitinib and osimertinib for a phase I/II trial in advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23912-4, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1b, in which the mathematics were replaced by random symbols. In addition, the original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4, in which the shading representing predictions and interquartile ranges from mathematical modelling predictions was missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Is the response rate of oral appliance therapy for subjects with and without position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea different?
Objective To compare the effect of oral appliance (OA) treatment on non-position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (non-POSA) and position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (POSA). Methods The investigational sample was 205 patients with obstructive sleep apnoea at baseline and they were classified as non-POSA and POSA. Polygraphic registration was employed to compare the...
Nature.com
Mannan-binding lectin serine protease-2 (MASP-2) in human kidney and its relevance for proteolytic activation of the epithelial sodium channel
Proteolytic activation of the renal epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) is increased by aldosterone. The aldosterone-sensitive protease remains unidentified. In humans, elevated circulating aldosterone is associated with increased urinary extracellular vesicle (uEVs) excretion of mannan-binding lectin associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2). We hypothesized that MASP-2 is a physiologically relevant ENaC-activating protease. It was confirmed that MASP2 mRNA is abundantly present in liver but not in human and mouse kidneys. Aldosterone-stimulation of murine cortical colleting duct (mCCD) cellsÂ did not induce MASP-2 mRNA. In human kidney collecting duct, MASP-2 protein was detected in AQP2-negative/ATP6VB1-positive intercalated cells suggestive of MASP2 protein uptake. Plasma concentration of full-length MASP-2 and the short splice variant MAp19 were not changed in a cross-over intervention study in healthy humans with low (70Â mmol/day) versus high (250Â mmol/day) Na+ intake despite changes in aldosterone. The ratio of MAp19/MASP-2 in plasma was significantly increased with a high Na+ diet and the ratio correlated with changes in aldosterone and fractional Na+ excretion. MASP-2 was not detected in crude urine or in uEVs. MASP2 activated an amiloride-sensitive current when co-expressed with ENaC in Xenopus oocytes, but not when added to the bath solution. In monolayers of collecting duct M1 cells, MASP2 expression did not increase amiloride-sensitive current and in HEK293 cells, MASP-2 did not affect Î³ENaC cleavage. MASP-2 is neither expressed nor co-localized and co-regulated with ENaC in the human kidney or in urine after low Na+ intake. MASP-2 does not mediate physiological ENaC cleavage in low salt/high aldosterone settings.
Comments / 0