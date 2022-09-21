Read full article on original website
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
Wednesday Business Connection, Sept. 21
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday Business Connection takes place at the Mill Casino, Hotel, RV Park, at North Bend. The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday Business Connection (WBC) is the place to be on Wednesdays! The WBC is your place to network with the community and is open to the public. Participants have an opportunity to share business cards, make connections, share information on upcoming events, and listen to a presentation or forum. This month’s scheduled presentations / forums are as follows: September 21 – Coos County Commissioner forum with incumbent Mellissa Cribbins and Rod Taylor; September 28 – Information will be released soon. Join us this Wednesday at The Mill Casino Salmon Room from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Mill Casino has lunch available for an additional charge.
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
CHM FOURTH FRIDAYS – Honoring Our Medicine, Sept. 23
The Coos History Museum is hosting its next Fourth Friday Talk on September 23rd, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. This in-person program titled “Honoring our Medicine” and presented by Ashley Russell from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians is related to the Healing Hands exhibit currently on display at the CHM. During the talk, Ashley will share her Indigenous knowledge of the culturally significant plants of the Coos Bay area. This will include a demonstration of how to identify these important native plants, their uses in first aid, and how to use them in washes, soaks, poultices, and compresses. This program is open to all with an admission price of $5 for members and $7 for non-members. The program currently has a limit of 20 participants, so be sure to register at your earliest convenience either at the CHM or on the museum website (cooshistory.org/events/fourth-friday-talks-sep-2022). You may also contact the museum via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
The Art of Dying Well, Sept. 23
Coos Bay Public Library events – Prepare Your Will & Trust Workshop, Friday, Sept. 23, Noon to 2p; Coos Bay Chapel Services Presentation, Thursday, Oct. 13, 1 to 2p; Hospice Presents: Care for the Caregiver Workshop, Thursday, Oct. 20, 1 to 2p; Hospice Presents: Hospice Myths and Facts, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 to 2p. Find details on the CBPL event page, www.coosbaylibrary.org.
Prepare Your Will & Trust Workshop, Sept. 23
CBPL release – Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Elderly Services and attorney Dan Hinrichs, will co-host Prepare Your Will and Trust Workshop. Event will be held on Friday, September 23 from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Dan Hinrichs will explain how to compile a will and why you should have a will. He will also discuss trusts and conservatorships. Hinrichs and a representative of Coos Elderly Services will be available for questions. This program will be held in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library. Event is FREE and open to everyone!
Farmer’s Market, Sept. 21
The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place on Central Ave., between Hwy. 101 (So. Broadway) & Fourth St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor market runs through October.
FireWatch: Mill Fire survivors seek justice
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Mill Fire survivors are seeking justice after the fire left two people dead, three people injured and more than 100 homes destroyed. The fire started in Weed on Sept. 2 and burned about 4,000 acres. Since then, Roseburg Forest Products has stepped forward, saying an equipment malfunction at its Weed location may have started the fire. The official cause of the fire is still ongoing but Roseburg has since started a community fund for those impacted by the fire, as well as allotted $50 million for initial recovery efforts.
FIRST SIGNIFICANT RAIN SINCE EARLY JULY
Just ahead of the beginning of fall on Thursday, Roseburg saw its first significant rain since early July, on Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .33 inches of rain. While .01 inches of rain was recorded on Monday and also on September 12th, the last time Roseburg got more precipitation than that was between the afternoons of July 5th and July 6th when .17 inches of rain was recorded.
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
Human body found near Florence grocery store
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
ARTISTS SOUGHT FOR TAPES-TREES IN THE PARK
The work of local fiber artists will get a place in the sun next summer, thanks to a colorful art project that will turn Fir Grove Park trees into an arboreal art gallery. A City release said Roseburg Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Umpqua Valley Arts to launch a call for submissions for the “Tapes-Trees in the Park” exhibit, which will showcase local artist’s work on trees to coincide with UVA’s 54th annual Summer Arts Festival in June.
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by...
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
