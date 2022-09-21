ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks

Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

New York Jets Flight Plan: Cincinnati Bengals

The New York Jets will host a very angry Bengals team Sunday. During the 2021 season, Mike White and company embarrassed Cincinnati when they came to MetLife Stadium. Then, the Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl. Now, with an allegedly improved offensive line, the team has fallen into a slump. There is no doubt Cincinnati believes New York will be punching above their weight class this weekend, and will try to use a struggling team as an opportunity to get in the win column after dropping 2 straight.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Jennings
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mark Phillips
Person
Mark Schlereth
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jerry Jones
NFL

Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network

Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has joined NFL Network as a studio analyst, it was announced today. Sanders will make his NFL Network debut on NFL GameDay Morning Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, joining Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta on the most comprehensive pregame show on television.
NFL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3

Week three of the NFL is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to pile up injuries. Last week, the Silver and Black were without the services of center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring). During last...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy