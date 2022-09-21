Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Week 3: Picks gone mad! Is the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game one of our five big upsets?
GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks
Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
5 reasons the 2022 Buffalo Bills can go down as the best team of all-time
Yeah. You read that right. This Buffalo Bills team is off to not only one of the greatest starts in
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating top 20 defenses entering Week 3
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
NFL games today: Week 3 continues Sunday with Packers vs Buccaneers battle
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
New York Jets Flight Plan: Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Jets will host a very angry Bengals team Sunday. During the 2021 season, Mike White and company embarrassed Cincinnati when they came to MetLife Stadium. Then, the Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl. Now, with an allegedly improved offensive line, the team has fallen into a slump. There is no doubt Cincinnati believes New York will be punching above their weight class this weekend, and will try to use a struggling team as an opportunity to get in the win column after dropping 2 straight.
Jets announce final injury report for Sunday vs. Bengals
The final injury report for the Jets and Bengals has been released and it’s positive news for the Jets. In regards to wide receiver Corey Davis, who appeared on the report on Thursday with a knee injury, it turns out it was just a minor issue for Davis but he was on a limited practice basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network
Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has joined NFL Network as a studio analyst, it was announced today. Sanders will make his NFL Network debut on NFL GameDay Morning Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, joining Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta on the most comprehensive pregame show on television.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3
Week three of the NFL is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to pile up injuries. Last week, the Silver and Black were without the services of center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring). During last...
Comments / 0