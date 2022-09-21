Read full article on original website
sanelijolife.com
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
delmartimes.net
County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer calls for ‘united voice’ on coastal issues during appearance in La Jolla
San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer says the region is in a unique position to speak with “a united voice” to address issues that affect the coast. Speaking at the La Jolla Community Center during a meet-and-greet Sept. 19, the supervisor, whose District 3 includes La Jolla, discussed how environmental causes are among her top priorities.
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
eccalifornian.com
La Mesa park plans in play
The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
delmartimes.net
Sept. 22: Regional and local events
The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club will host the 8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Enjoy a late summer afternoon event featuring pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants with delectable cuisine like a fresh seafood station, signature appetizer bites, designer pasta stations, decadent desserts and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s signature hospitality.
NBC San Diego
Fight to Keep ‘Mega Church' Out of Del Cerro, Heats Up
The City of San Diego is in the middle of the approval process for a proposed project, a congregation called All People’s Church. The church purchased the vacant and overgrown lot, located where College Avenue meets Interstate 8. Just recently, the city completed its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) detailing a proposed 54,476 square foot church and more than 71,000 sq. ft. parking structure and lot. The church would have 900 seats, as well as room for offices, Sunday school programs and a gymnasium.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
sandiegoville.com
BBQ Wars: Owner Of San Diego’s Grand Ole BBQ Accuses Incoming Barbecue Restaurant Of Ripping Off Menu
In a since-deleted social media post, the owner of San Diego's hit Grand Ole BBQ accused incoming barbecue restaurant Carbón of ripping off its menu. "A bbq joint with smash burgers and root beer floats right down the street from a bbq joint with smash burgers and root beer floats...you should stay in your lane pizza boy. #carboncopy," posted Grand Ole BBQ founder Andy Harris in popular Facebook group Eating and Drinking in San Diego, which has over 17,000 members.
northcountydailystar.com
City of Oceanside Free Compost & Mulch for Residents
Feed your yard and improve your soil and plant growth! The City of Oceanside provides free high-quality organic compost and mulch for Oceanside residents at the El Corazon Compost Facility. Please bring a container, shovel, and proof of Oceanside residency. On occasion, compost tea is available as well. Details and Hours.
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
San Diego Business Journal
Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant
Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — Another big retailer is closing its doors in San Diego, hitting customers and the nearby businesses it anchored pretty hard. Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s closing its Santee store. The anchor store had been at the Santee Trolley Square since the shopping center opened...
northcountydailystar.com
Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree
Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
Cheba Hut Announce New Location is Coming
The “Toasted” Sandwich Shop in College Area Teases A New San Diego Themed Hangout Spot
kusi.com
28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival at Ski Beach, Sept. 24 – 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival will be at Ski Beach on Saturday Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25. This free family-friendly event is the largest Islander festival on the main land. The mission of the event is to preserve Polynesian, Micronesian and Melanesian culture...
San Diego is #3 destination for people looking to move to a different city
San Diego is one of the top destinations in the country that people are looking to move to, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
2 San Diego County Campuses Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Two San Diego County schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools – Helix Charter High School in La Mesa and Westview High School in Torrey Highlands. The designation rewards public and private elementary, middle and high schools that close achievement and opportunity gaps for students who move on to achieve high learning standards.
