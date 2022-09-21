Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Putnam FD Contains Residential Fire On Broad Street
The Putnam County Fire Department contained a residential fire on the 2300 block of West Broad Street Thursday morning. Fire Chief Tom Brown said one room was completely gutted with the roof collapsed at several other areas on the one-story home. “A room and contents fire with one room well...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee invests nearly $450 million towards expanding broadband
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is investing hundreds of millions of dollars towards expanding broadband access to rural communities. It’s nearly $447 million worth of grant funding. That money will be dished out across several counties and utility companies throughout the state. County leaders in rural communities said their slice of the pie is going to go a long way.
WTVC
3 injured in multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — 3 people were injured in a multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday, THP says. The driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson MC was making a left turn from State Route 30 onto Highway 127 when he pulled into the path of a 2001 Mack dump-truck, THP says.
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Sheriff Releases Name of Victim in Fatal Pedestrian Accident Friday
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 27 between Summerville and Trion, Georgia on Friday morning, marking the fourth pedestrian fatality in the County this year. A driver travelling southbound on Highway 27 near Dot Johnson Drive around 7:00 that morning struck and killed 57 year-old William M. Lee of Summerville, as he was attempting to cross over the highway.
wjle.com
Former County Landfill Employee Charged with Theft and Debit Card Fraud
A DeKalb County Landfill employee has been terminated and charged with theft and fraudulent use of a debit card for allegedly using a county government fuel card for personal use. The theft allegedly occurred multiple times from June 21, 2021 to September 11, 2022 totaling almost $3,000. 54-year-old Mark Randall...
luxury-houses.net
Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
WTVC
Man charged in Dade County gas station shooting Thursday, sheriff's office says
DADE COUNTY, GA. — A man is facing charges in a Dade County gas station shooting that happened Thursday, the Dade County Sheriff's Office says. They say the shooting happened at the Mapco Gas Station on Deer Head Cove Road:. When deputies arrived, DCSO says both the shooter and...
bbbtv12.com
House fire claims life of woman overnight near Rockwood
Around 3:30 AM Thursday morning a house fire in the College Grove Estates near Rockwood resulted in the death of one female. Fire agencies from across the area rushed to the scene and worked the fire throughout the overnight / early morning getting it under control. We will report more on the investigation of this fire when it is available..
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
wmot.org
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has a new state park. Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The park will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of the South Cumberland State Park. According to a news release, South Cumberland had become too large to manage as a single park. Most of the new park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
WDEF
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
newstalk941.com
Stink Bugs Looking For Warmth In Your Home
Seeing a sudden increase in stink bugs? Stink bugs are searching for a place to live this winter which means you may see more of the brown bug in your home. Putnam County Extension Agent Wayne Key said as the season transitions to fall, the insects seek places to enter your home before cold weather arrives.
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
WTVC
It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
Grundy County Herald
3 airlifted after wreck on SR-56
A a passenger truck and a semi-truck collided around 9 a.m. this morning on SR-56 near Buddy Meeks Road in Tracy City. The crash resulted in three people being transported via helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Michael McGee, Nancy Hobbs and an unidentified child were traveling north on SR-...
