Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has a new state park. Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The park will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of the South Cumberland State Park. According to a news release, South Cumberland had become too large to manage as a single park. Most of the new park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO