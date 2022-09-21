Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Quality of techniques used to assess clinical outcomes of regenerative endodontic treatment in necrotic mature teeth
Data sources A preliminary, randomised, prospective, controlled clinical trial of patients managed with two regenerative endodontic procedures, revitalisation and a platelet-rich fibrin (PRF)-based technique, in the treatment of mature permanent teeth with necrotic pulps. Study selection Twenty patients with mature necrotic anterior teeth with large periapical lesions treated with the...
Nature.com
Modulation of CD19 surface expression in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Immunotherapeutic targeting of the surface glycoprotein CD19 has markedly improved outcomes in patients with relapsed and refractory B cell progenitor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Genome-wide CRISPR"“Cas9 screening identifies modulators of CD19 mRNA processing that affect the abundance of the surface protein in human B cell leukemia cells, with the potential to improve antigen-directed immunotherapy efficacy.
Nature.com
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
Nature.com
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Nature.com
Infectious complications after second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant in adult patients with hematological malignancies
We conducted a retrospective review of the infectious complications and outcomes over a 2-year follow-up period of adult patients who received a second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (2nd allo-HCT) during a five-year period at two cancer centers in Michigan. Sixty patients, of whom 44 (73%) had acute leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome, were studied. The majority (n"‰="‰37,62%) received a 2nd allo-HCT because of relapsed leukemia. Infection episodes after the 2nd allo-HCT totaled 112. Bacteria were identified in 76 episodes, the majority of which occurred pre-engraftment. The most common infecting organisms were Enterococcus species and Clostridioides difficile. Viral infections, predominantly cytomegalovirus, accounted for 59 infection episodes and occurred mostly in pre-engraftment and early post-engraftment periods. There were 16 proven/probable fungal infections, of which 9 were invasive aspergillosis or candidiasis. Mortality was 45% (n"‰="‰27) at one year and 65% (n"‰="‰39) at 2 years after transplant, and 16 deaths (41%) were due to infection. Of those 16 infection deaths, 8 were bacterial, 4 fungal, 2 both bacterial and fungal, and 2 viral. Failure to engraft neutrophils or platelets was significantly associated with decreased survival, p"‰<"‰0.0001 and p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively. Infections are common after a 2nd allo-HCT and are associated with a high mortality rate.
Nature.com
Does primary trauma lead to developmental defects in permanent teeth?
Introduction A systematic review of existing evidence to determine if trauma in the primary dentition causes alteration in the development of the underlying permanent dentition. Data sources Six electronic databases (PubMed, Medline, MEDES, Scopus, Lilacs and Embase) were used to search a range of dental terms relating to dental trauma...
Nature.com
Is computer-guided implant placement with a flapless approach more accurate than with a flapped surgical approach?
Study design Retrospective cohort study. Cohort selection and data analysis In total, 89 implants were placed in 34 patients (19 men and 15 women; average 62.1 years of age) using computer-guided implant surgery with cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). All patients included in this study were adults and the computed-guided implant surgery was planned according to a digital guide protocol based on CBCT. Group 1 patients received the implants with the guide and flapped surgical approach, Group 2 with the guide and flapless approach. Group 3 was the drop-out group which included other patients in who the implant could not be placed according to the guide. CBCT data from before and after the surgeries were superimposed to evaluate the accuracy of implant positioning among all the groups. The differences in distance of the entry point (deviation distance) and in the degree of the insertion angle (deviation angle) were measured on the superimposed CBCT. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS software and an independent sample t-test was done to analyse the difference of measurements among the groups.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Genomic basis of geographical adaptation to soil nitrogen in rice
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-03091-w Published online 6 January 2021. In the version of this article initially published online, the P values reported in Supplementary Table 2 were from an earlier analysis and are now updated. In the last sentence of the "Rice cultivation conditions" section in Methods now reading "Each seedling was grown "¦ urea was used as the nitrogen source with net nitrogen 0.5 kg 100 mâˆ’2 for low nitrogen and 1.5 kg 100 mâˆ’2 for moderate nitrogen", the units "kg 100 mâˆ’2" replace the original "kg mâˆ’2". The changes have been made in the online version of the article.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Simultaneous prediction of risk for multiple common diseases using metabolomics
Early identification of at-risk people is critical in disease prevention, but current screening approaches are resource intensive and are often restricted to one disease at a time. We show how nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy"“derived metabolomics profiles can be used to predict multi-disease risk for the onset of 24 common conditions.
Nature.com
Normalizing cancer RNA-seq data for library size, tumor purity and batch effects
Accurate identification and effective removal of unwanted variation is essential to derive meaningful biological results from large and complex RNA-seq studies. Technical replicates together with negative and positive control genes are key tools for carrying out this task. We show how to proceed when technical replicates are unavailable.
Nature.com
Predicting skin permeability using HuskinDB
A freely accessible database has recently been released that provides measurements available in the literature on human skin permeation data, known as the 'Human Skin Database "“ HuskinDB'. Although this database is extremely useful for sourcing permeation data to help with toxicity and efficacy determination, it cannot be beneficial when wishing to consider unlisted, or novel compounds. This study undertakes analysis of the data from within HuskinDB to create a model that predicts permeation for any compound (within the range of properties used to create the model). Using permeability coefficient (Kp) data from within this resource, several models were established for Kp values for compounds of interest by varying the experimental parameters chosen and using standard physicochemical data. Multiple regression analysis facilitated creation of one particularly successful model to predict Kp through human skin based only on three chemical properties. The model transforms the dataset from simply a resource of information to a more beneficial model that can be used to replace permeation testing for a wide range of compounds.
EPA・
Nature.com
Energy- and atom-efficient chemical synthesis with endergonic photocatalysis
Endergonic photocatalysis is the use of light to perform catalytic reactions that are thermodynamically unfavourable. While photocatalysis has become a powerful tool in facilitating chemical transformations, the light-energy efficiency of these processes has not gathered much attention. Exergonic photocatalysis does not take full advantage of the light energy input, producing low-energy products and heat, whereas endergonic photocatalysis incorporates a portion of the photon energy into the reaction, yielding products that are higher in free energy than the reactants. Such processes can enable catalytic, atom-economic syntheses of reactive compounds from bench-stable materials. With respect to environmental friendliness and carbon neutrality, endergonic photocatalysis is also of interest to large-scale industrial manufacturing, where better energy efficiency, less waste and value addition are highly sought. We therefore assess here the thermochemistry of several classes of reported photocatalytic transformations to showcase current advances in endergonic photocatalysis and point to their industrial potential.
Nature.com
Metabolism and memory: Î±-synuclein level in children with obesity and children with type 1 diabetes; relation to glucotoxicity, lipotoxicity and executive functions
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Children with obesity and those with type 1diabetes (T1D) exhibit subtle neurocognitive deficits, the mechanism of which remains unknown. Î±-synuclein plays a fundamental role in neurodegeneration. Moreover, its role in glucose and lipids metabolism is emerging. This study aims to assess whether Î±-synuclein is correlated with the degree of neurodegeneration in children with obesity and those with T1D in comparison to healthy controls and correlate it to various neurocognitive and metabolic parameters.
Nature.com
Activation of stably silenced genes by recruitment of a synthetic de-methylating module
Stably silenced genes that display a high level of CpG dinucleotide methylation are refractory to the current generation of dCas9-based activation systems. To counter this, we create an improved activation system by coupling the catalytic domain of DNA demethylating enzyme TET1 with transcriptional activators (TETact). We show that TETact demethylation-coupled activation is able to induce transcription of suppressed genes, both individually and simultaneously in cells, and has utility across a number of cell types. Furthermore, we show that TETact can effectively reactivate embryonic haemoglobin genes in non-erythroid cells. We anticipate that TETact will expand the existing CRISPR toolbox and be valuable for functional studies, genetic screens and potential therapeutics.
Nature.com
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Nature.com
Optical coherence tomography-in situ and high-speed 3D imaging for laser materials processing
Exploiting Fourier-domain optical coherence tomography, a high-speed and real-time inspection of multi-photon 3D laser printing has been reported. We expect that this technique can be further extended to single shot compressive 3D imaging for studying the ultrafast dynamics of laser-matter interaction. Femtosecond lasers are essential tools for micro/nanoscale surface patterning1,...
Nature.com
Incidence of metformin use in patients with age-related macular degeneration versus normal controls: A population-based study in Olmsted County, Minnesota
The purpose of this study is to compare the use of metformin in patients with both exudative and non-exudative age-related macular degeneration (AMD) versus control populations. Design. Retrospective review of three age- and sex-matched cohorts from 1/1/2004 to 12/31/2013: patients with exudative AMD, a cohort of dry AMD patients, and...
Nature.com
Comprehensive assessment of miniature CRISPR-Cas12f nucleases for gene disruption
Because of their small size, the recently developed CRISPR-Cas12f nucleases can be effectively packaged into adeno-associated viruses for gene therapy. However, a systematic evaluation of the editing outcomes of CRISPR-Cas12f is lacking. In this study, we apply a high-throughput sequencing method to comprehensively assess the editing efficiency, specificity, and safety of four Cas12f proteins in parallel with that of Cas9 and two Cas12a proteins at multiple genomic sites. Cas12f nucleases achieve robust cleavage at most of the tested sites and mainly produce deletional fragments. In contrast, Cas9 and Cas12a show relatively higher editing efficiency at the vast majority of the tested sites. However, the off-target hotspots identified in the Cas9- and Cas12a-edited cells are negligibly detected in the Cas12f-edited cells. Moreover, compared to Cas9 and Cas12a nucleases, Cas12f nucleases reduce the levels of chromosomal translocations, large deletions, and integrated vectors by 2- to 3-fold. Therefore, our findings confirm the editing capacity of Cas12f and reveal the ability of this nuclease family to preserve genome integrity during genome editing.
Nature.com
Structural and functional retinal alterations in patients with paranoid schizophrenia
Ophthalmological methods have increasingly raised the interest of neuropsychiatric specialists. While the integrity of the retinal cell functions can be evaluated with the electroretinogram (ERG), optical coherence tomography (OCT) allows a structural investigation of retinal layer thicknesses. Previous studies indicate possible functional and structural retinal alterations in patients with schizophrenia. Twenty-five patients with paranoid schizophrenia and 25 healthy controls (HC) matched for age, sex, and smoking status participated in this study. Both, ERG and OCT were applied to obtain further insights into functional and structural retinal alterations. A significantly reduced a-wave amplitude and thickness of the corresponding para- and perifoveal outer nuclear layer (ONL) was detected in patients with paranoid schizophrenia with a positive correlation between both measurement parameters. Amplitude and peak time of the photopic negative response (PhNR) and thickness of the parafoveal ganglion cell layer (GCL) were decreased in patients with schizophrenia compared to HC. Our results show both structural and functional retinal differences between patients with paranoid schizophrenia and HC. We therefore recommend the comprehensive assessment of the visual system of patients with schizophrenia, especially to further investigate the effect of antipsychotic medication, the duration of illness, or other factors such as inflammatory or neurodegenerative processes. Moreover, longitudinal studies are required to investigate whether the functional alterations precede the structural changes.
