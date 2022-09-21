ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Left the U.K. After They Missed Archie and Lilibet "Like Crazy"

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reuniting with Archie and Lilibet in Montecito at last.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their children at home in California in early September, they were only meant to be gone for a handful of days.

Sadly, while they were conducting charity engagements in England and Germany, the duke's grandmother the Queen passed away at Balmoral in Scotland.

Of course, the Sussexes wanted to be present for the events that followed the monarch's passing, culminating with her funeral proceedings on Monday. While they reportedly considered flying their kids Archie and Lilibet to the U.K. to attend the funeral, it's believed that they decided they were too young (similarly, Prince William and Princess Kate left their youngest, Louis, at home).

This means that the little family ended up being separated for a couple of weeks, which is "the longest amount of time they’ve been apart from their children," an insider told Us Weekly .

The source also said on Monday, "Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they’ll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks."

They added, "They’ve missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can’t wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks."

Thankfully, the long wait is now over, as Hello! reports that the royal couple flew home via London's Heathrow airport on Tuesday.

After stepping down from their roles as senior royals in early 2020, the Sussexes moved to Southern California in March of that year. While Archie, 3, was born in the U.K., Lilibet, 1, was born in the U.S., and both are growing up there.

The Independent

Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.
People

All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proud parents of two royally adorable children. The couple, who were married in May 2018, welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, in 2019 while they were still senior members of the Royal Family. In January 2020, they stepped back from their duties and later moved to Santa Barbara, California, where they had daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana in June 2021.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Kate Middleton Reportedly Didn't Even Talk To Meghan Markle During Her Entire UK Visit

When the world saw Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William step out as a foursome shortly after the Queen died, fans immediately had high hopes for a royal reconciliation, both between the reportedly estranged brothers and their wives. The show of solidarity may have been just that, however — just a show. Because new reports indicate that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex still have just as strained of a relationship as ever, if not more so following the major shakeup of "The Firm."
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan remain in the UK and may send for Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remaining in the UK at least until seven days after the service for Queen Elizabeth on September 19. King Charles II has asked for a period of mourning until one week after his mother is laid to rest. PEOPLE recently revealed that Harry shared that he was thankful his grandmother got to meet his children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet who was named for Elizabeth II.
