ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ted Lasso's going to be in FIFA 23

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfMoT_0i4KBDxG00

Update 09/21/22: EA's popped over a press release, and the above trailer. "We are delighted to announce that EA SPORTS has brought Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond into FIFA 23. Fans will be able to authentically take control of their favourite club across multiple game modes including Career Mode, Kick-off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons."

After weeks of leaks and a pulled database listing, the official Ted Lasso account has confirmed that the fictional feelgood manager and his team, AFC Richmond, will be a part of FIFA 23. From a marketing perspective it's a no-brainer, even if from a real-world perspective it's a bit bonkers to think about a comedy coach and club rubbing shoulders with real-world teams.

Ted Lasso is an enormously popular (and very funny) Apple TV+ series that is currently in the process of filming its third and final season. It follows the journey of an American coach dropped into managing the struggling Premier League side AFC Richmond, who is at first hated by everyone before things take a turn for the better.

The crossover was first 'officially' leaked when AFC Richmond appeared in the FIFA rankings database for the game, a listing that was swiftly removed but not of course before the internet had screens of it. There was also an in-game shot of the AFC Richmond logo in menus.

Now the official Ted Lasso account has confirmed the crossover by tweeting a picture of actor Jason Sudeikis in a motion capture rig, alongside the text: "Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him…"

See more

The EA Sports FIFA account replied to this a mere 20 minutes later with an emoji of eyes.

So yep: believe. This FIFA entry will be the first to feature motion-captured managers as well as players, so watching Sudeikis gurn about should be pretty faithful. The third season of the show was announced in 2020 but doesn't yet have a release date, amid murmurs of production troubles and perfectionist rewrites. The FIFA 23 deal is also of-a-piece with what's been going on there though, with the series having secured the license to use real premier League teams as well as AFC Richmond boasting a new kit designed by Nike.

We'll be getting Roy of the Rovers next. FIFA 23 is out 30 September, with early access for pre-orders, and will be the last EA game made under the FIFA license after a nearly three-decade partnership. EA is moving on with the series under the new branding of EA Sports FC (catchy), while FIFA huffs about how whatever it eventually makes will be "the best" . That, at least, is the kind of positive attitude Lasso would admire.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Ea#Afc Richmond#American
Ars Technica

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Even though Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to a well-loved crossover, it’s still hard to fathom that it’s a real game. Blending the distinct worlds of Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario franchise and Ubisoft’s raving, oddball Rabbids series, the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle took many liberties with its sources. Yet it was still a game that was a passionate tribute to both.
VIDEO GAMES
SB Nation

AS Roma want to bring in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan in January — report

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was incessantly linked with a loan departure during the summer, but he ultimately decided to stay after the board and then manager, Thomas Tuchel managed to persuade him that he’s a part of the club’s plans this season. However Chalobah has starred in only one match since then, and while new head coach Graham Potter could provide with much more opportunities, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has been keeping an eye out for other options.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
PC Gamer

PUBG permabans Steam chargeback fraudsters

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is at the moment enjoying a second wind. Following a nonsensical name change last year (to PUBG: Battlegrounds) it followed-up by going free-to-play in January, a belated recognition that the genre it popularised risked leaving the game behind. It worked too, with the game picking up more than 80,000 users per day since the switch, and owner Krafton reporting a 20% bump in revenue.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Streamer apologizes for leaking game reveals, says he did it for clout and 'the buzz'

YouTuber Dan Allen was recently revealed as The Real Insider, who leaked multiple major game reveals and broke at least one major NDA in the process. Streamer Dan Allen, who was revealed yesterday as the person behind "The Real Insider" (opens in new tab) Twitter account that leaked (among other things) Ubisoft's big Assassin's Creed presentation (opens in new tab), has apologized for his actions in a new video posted to YouTube, saying he did it all for clout and "the buzz."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy