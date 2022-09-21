ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

clayconews.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Him?

(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
BAXTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI Makes Arrest in Smithville Murder Case

DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Smithville woman has resulted in an arrest. The investigation included special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Smithville Police Department, and the investigator with the Office of the 13th Judicial District General. Early...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
newstalk941.com

Putnam Schools Proud Of Student For Reporting Potential Threat

A note with threatening language found under a seat at Upperman High School Thursday deemed a non-event after an internal investigation. Putnam Schools Communication Supervisor Hannah Davis said once found, it was immediately brought to a teacher and reported to the administration and the school’s school resource officer. “The...
BAXTER, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’

The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Clouse named Cookeville’s first Chief Building Official

COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Community Development Department Director Jon Ward today announced David Clouse has been named the department’s first Chief Building Official, effective immediately. Clouse has been with the city since October 2006, beginning his career as a maintenance worker, then being promoted to a Building Inspector and...
COOKEVILLE, TN

