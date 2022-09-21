ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville

Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Farewell for now…

A little over four years ago, I was entrusted with leading the creation of future content for the UCBJ. Before I got my first byline, I was an enthusiastic reader who had thoroughly enjoyed the UCBJ since its launch. Taking the role as editor was a big task, but I was up to the challenge.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Carthage, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
MACON COUNTY, TN
Person
William Walton
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
#Local Life#Localevent#Harvest Festival#Art
smokeybarn.com

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WSMV

Tenn. education leaders respond to third-grade retention concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, spoke during an education forum inside of the Smyrna Event Center Thursday afternoon. The Rutherford County legislative delegation held the forum to dive deeper into the recent Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which was passed in January 2021. Third graders in the state are now required to pass the English and Language Arts portion of the TCAP test.
TENNESSEE STATE
styleblueprint.com

A Ralph Lauren-Inspired Nashville Home You Need to See

For many homeowners, their house serves as a sanctuary to relax after a long day and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Such was the design goal for a client of interior designer Marcelle Guilbeau. What started as a basic, Tudor-style home located on the outskirts of Nashville was transformed into a masculine yet inviting space. “The home was brick [on the outside], [and there were] some nice details and pretty color palette stuff,” explains Marcelle of the home’s original design. “Then, on the inside, it was builder basic. So, in a way, it was a white box for you to do whatever you want.”
NASHVILLE, TN

