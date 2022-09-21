ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
newstalk941.com

PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
BAXTER, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
FRANKLIN, TN

