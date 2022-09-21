Read full article on original website
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Man arrested for making second bomb threat against Nashville school this year
A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
Hendersonville police arrest 3 suspects involved in alleged check cashing scheme
Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in connection to a check cashing scheme.
fox17.com
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
Macon County deputy hailed as hero for stopping out-of-control driver at parade
No one was safe as a runaway driver raced through a homecoming parade with kids just feet away. Then, a heroic deputy put his life on the line.
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
newstalk941.com
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
Guns, drugs, cash seized during arrest of Nashville felon
Metro police reported 34-year-old Derrick Harvey was arrested Wednesday by narcotics detectives with the assistance of federal and state partners.
WSMV
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
Riverbend Prisoner Charged with Murder of Another State Inmate
DAVIDSON COUNTY – A state prison inmate has been charged with murdering another prisoner, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On February 18th, at the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney Glenn Funk, TBI special agents began investigating the homicide of an inmate...
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North...
