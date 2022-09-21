ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
plattecountycitizen.com

A look inside the new KCI

The Kansas City Aviation Department this week released a list of vendors to open shop inside the new one-terminal Kansas City International Airport. The new KCI is set to open in about six months, with construction largely complete. Details are starting to emerge about the interior, including the vendor list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colliers#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Blue Shield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Kansas City to the Caribbean

The good news for people living in and around Kansas City is that Kansas City International Airport offers plenty of direct flights to cities all over the continental United States. Looking to spend a weekend enjoying the best of Austin’s celebrated culinary scene? There’s a flight for that. Ready to take the crew to Las Vegas for a weekend of debauchery that, of course, stays there? There’s a flight for that. Kids been begging to get down to Orlando for a few days of theme park hopping? A flight from KCI can have you there in under a few hours.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Cameron City Council prioritizes $2 million Bob F. Griffin Road project

Traveling down Bob F. Griffin Road may soon get much smoother after Cameron officials unveiled a $2 million plan for paving the road next Spring. Cameron Interim Public Works Director Tad Johnson said shoulder work could get underway this winter if the Cameron City Council approves moving forward with the project.
CAMERON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy