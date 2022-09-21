Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Denver alternative to police response needs more bandwidth, councilmember saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
DIA’s customer satisfaction score drops as crowds returnBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 PaymentsCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
247Sports
Press conference following Colorado's 45-17 loss to UCLA
Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell, offensive tackle Frank Fillip and inside linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo fielded questions following the Buffaloes' 45-17 loss to UCLA in their conference opener:. Audio.
UCLA rolls against Colorado to open Pac-12 play
Zach Charbonnet ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to power UCLA to a 45-17 victory over
saturdaydownsouth.com
Power 5 coach put on hot seat as fans call for him to be fired following another disappointing loss
Colorado is 0-4 on the season. No matter how you chalk in up, that’s rough. The Buffs have lost to TCU, Air Force, Minnesota and now, after a 45-17 bludgeoning, UCLA. Colorado was outscored 173-47 through 4 games. They have yet to keep an opponent under 35 points this season.
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
Generations of Hispanic Sugar beet workers part of the fabric of Colorado
Carmel "Chuck" Solano's childhood was everything but ordinary. "This is a picture of me, my mother, and my dad…I was 7 years old then," Solano told CBS Colorado.Using his hands and a short-hoe, Solano along with his family worked the fields in northern Colorado, picking sugar beets in the mid-1900s."At the time when I started, we got paid $11 for every acre of beets that we thinned, and keep in mind, every plant on that acre was touched by human hands," he said. "I hated it, even at the age of 7, when I first started. I would think this...
Westword
Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City
The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado
Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
denverite.com
These Green Valley Ranch houses were made in a factory! They’re way better (and cheaper) than they sound
Over the next decades, downtown Denver’s population will likely double. But that’s not the only place growth is happening. The city’s also sprawling into the sunflower fields of the Eastern Plains, past Peña Boulevard, near Tower Road. There, new homes are filling the yawning gap between...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
Whataburger to open second Colorado Springs location next week
The Corpus Christi, Texas-based burger chain announced their new location at 6140 Dublin Blvd and will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
denverite.com
They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails
People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight
Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
A guide to the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow takes flight over the skies of southern Colorado this weekend. The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colorado Springs Airport (COS). The Air Force Wings of Blue will jump from the 98 Flight Training...
Westword
Inside Boulder's Repeat Jail Horror Show
Two days after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who'd been tased while under restraint, a sergeant with the department jolted Travis Cole under extremely similar circumstances. Now Cole is pressing his own suit, which is accompanied by a...
KKTV
Mystery solved for what the 3 ‘fireballs’ were spotted from Colorado this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend
(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
