Sayre, PA

Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws

Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
Chris Christie ribs Dr. Oz about New Jersey

Since the start of his campaign for Senate in Pennsylania, former celebrity TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz has been plagued with ridicule and criticism over the fact that he has for years lived in New Jersey and has a tenuous connection to the commonwealth. On Thursday, New York Post Albany...
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps

>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
