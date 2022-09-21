Read full article on original website
Related
theburgnews.com
Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws
Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYS designed the disastrous Chenango St. arch
NewsChannel 34 has learned that the failed Chenango Street arch that has cut Binghamton's Northside in two, was designed by New York State.
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
Experts say covid pandemic continues to hospitalize, kill in Pennsylvania, despite Biden comments
For many, if not most, the masks are off and the covid pandemic is in the rearview mirror. But an average of 10 people are dying from covid in Pennsylvania each day, and about 1,150 residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to state health data. The state Department of...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania to launch online passport renewal application process | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Chris Christie ribs Dr. Oz about New Jersey
Since the start of his campaign for Senate in Pennsylania, former celebrity TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz has been plagued with ridicule and criticism over the fact that he has for years lived in New Jersey and has a tenuous connection to the commonwealth. On Thursday, New York Post Albany...
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
NewsChannel 36
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Steuben County warns of veteran discharge paper scams
Steuben County is warning local veterans of a scam that asks them to pay large amounts of money for a copy of their discharge papers.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
Acting Bath police chief appointed permanently
The Village of Bath has appointed Colin Taft as the permanent police chief after he served as acting and provisional Chief since early 2021.
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps
>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members
HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
Comments / 0