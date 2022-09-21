Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: September 23-25
Eat a chicken sammich, Watson’s food truck, 4 to 9 p.m., $12. Watson’s Shack and Rail food truck will be parked at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana this Friday night for PYGMALION 2022. Watson’s chicken sandwich has a tasty herb mayo that goes great with the house-made pickles. I like to order my chicken fried, but you can also have it grilled. (AB)
WAND TV
Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCIA
Race day festival at Charleston Square
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Racers took off at 7:50 a.m. in Charleston today for the sixth annual Tour De Charleston. There were three race routes, 12.5 miles, 25 miles, and 62.5 miles. They started in Charleston Square, riding throughout Charleston and the surrounding countryside. Beer and live music greeted the finishers.
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Apple ‘n Pork Festival returns to Clinton
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Having a hard time coming up with a place to go this weekend? The 54th Apple ‘n Pork Festival at DeWitt County Museum may be a perfect choice for you. “The modest fundraising event…originated on the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds years ago around a kettle of soup simmered over […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
Ready To Eat Some Bugs? Illinois Farm Begins Cultivating Insects
When you really think about it, it's kind of weird what we accept as "appropriate" to eat. Somewhere along the way we decided that it was ok to eat cows, chickens, certain fish, and about 30 different plants. Now, you can tell me that it was all about domestication and what's available and that's fine. What's true is that there are thousands of other sources of protein in the world that just aren't socially acceptable.
WATCH: Large Alligator Floats In Lazy River At Illinois Waterpark
The 12-foot-long reptile weighed in at 300 pounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows alligator swimming in water park’s lazy river
DECATUR, Ill. — An alligator’s day out featured a splash in a lazy river and some sunbathing at an Illinois water park. The Scovill Zoo shared a video on Facebook of its alligator, “G,” who got to enjoy a day-long field trip to Splash Cove. In the post, the zoo explained that the 39-year-old reptile, which is 12 feet long and 300 pounds, had never ventured too far out of his enclosure and had never been submerged in more than a few feet of water.
Alligator swims down lazy river – must see video!
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An alligator from Scovill Zoo got to take the last dip of the season at Splash Cove on Wednesday afternoon. Splash Cove employees drained the chlorine pool before G the gator took off swimming in the lazy river. The gator is 39 years old, weighs 300 pounds and is 12 feet […]
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
Turning tragedy into something beautiful with a “pocket park”
MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Thursday morning, community leaders broke ground in a vacant lot downtown Mattoon. They’re working to turn what was once a disaster into something beautiful. Shores Jewelry burned down on Broadway Avenue in 2019. Now, organizations are transforming the space into a pocket park. Alexander Benishek with Mattoon in Motion helped apply […]
dailyeasternnews.com
Culturally diverse restaurants around Charleston
Eastern is a university within a smaller town than most, but there are still a variety of different types of restaurants to widen students’ meal options. Mi Casa Tu Casa, located at 211 Lincoln Ave. is like Charleston’s locally owned Chipole. Individuals can choose from either a burrito...
Rescued eaglets released on Danville golf course
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re an avid golfer, you probably don’t expect to see bald eagles flying around the course. But at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville, people sometimes come out just to watch one eagle family. That’s why Wednesday was an exciting day – a rescue center released two eaglets there. […]
wmay.com
Danville, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
Comments / 0