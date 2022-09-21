Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
Is Idaho a Happy State to Live In?
While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
The Oldest Contestant on Survivor Season 43 is from Meridian, Idaho
When the 43rd season of CBS’s hit reality show premieres on Wednesday night, Idahoans will already have a favorite castaway to cheer for!. In May 2022, 18 new castaways headed to the Mamanuca Islands for 26 days to film Season 43 of Survivor. Mike Gabler, an aneurysm and trans-catheter heart valve specialist from Meridian, was among them! At 52 years old, Gabler is the oldest competitor on the new season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How could you not love this Boise Airbnb? Plus, it’s close to everything!
If you search for an Airbnb in Kuna — one where you get the whole place to yourself — there’s only ONE search result and it’s not even in Kuna! I know because that’s literally what I just searched... But look what I found! 👇
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon
Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?
Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
First Annual Oktoberfest Invades Downtown Meridian
Having grown up in Nampa, several years ago now, we're no stranger to the line "why does everything have to happen in Boise!?". We can remember being kids in Nampa and wishing that "getting all of the way over to Boise" was easier for the many events taking place there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of The Most Expensive Hotels In The World Is South of Idaho
Could you imagine booking a hotel room at a rate of $4,913 per night? Travel Magazine compiled a list of the most expensive hotels in the world and Amangiri was named fifth and is located in Utah. Amangiri, just located north of the Arizona offers breathtaking views of towering mesas,...
Get Out Of Idaho And Check Into One Of These Neighboring Airbnb’s
Are there plenty of Airbnbs in Idaho that you could go to and enjoy? Yes. I’m not saying to not go to any of those Airbnbs. I’m just saying if you wanted to travel with the family and go see some new sites maybe enjoy some things and experiences that you haven’t enjoyed before. This is a great opportunity to do that.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Boise Marathon Races into 2022 With New Starting Line, Finish Festival
Runners, especially half-marathon and marathon runners, are a special breed of people. We’ll spend nearly four months of our lives getting up early for long runs and develop blisters or chafe where we didn’t know we could in the process. No matter how faithful you were to your...
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Boise Mountain Lion Sightings Call For Encounter Safety Tips
Here in the Treasure Valley we're all about getting outside and exploring. Sure, downtown Boise is a thriving, clean, and booming city center. Drive about 15-minutes in any direction, however, and you are in an entirely different world: the great outdoors! We are so lucky to be able to have "everything" so close--but with this comes unique experiences.
Wonderful Unicorn Drawing In Boise Has People Talking
Either you hate them, or you love them, conspiracy theorist. This "conspiracy theorist" comes from a post on Reddit with the headline "conspiracy theorist of Idaho once again, using the Greenbelt as their own personal billboard." Obviously, the person who posted the thread on Reddit was having fun, common sense...
10 Questions We Should Ask Idaho’s Kids Before They Get a Phone
Common Sense Media is a researched-backed and independent nonprofit concerned with the well-being of families and schools. Since 2003, the media advisors have procured informed, object data to help families and schools navigate the entertainment and technology industries. In order to achieve their goal of creating a digital world "that works better for all kids, their families, and their communities," Common Sense Media partners with lawmakers, industry leaders, and global media leaders. At its core, the company is dedicated to the safety, equity, health, and happiness of children around the world.
107.9 LITE FM
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0