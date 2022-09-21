Read full article on original website
Related
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
Recent police shootings in Colorado, New York, and Mississippi show how calling 911 for help can turn deadly: 'He trusted the police to come and help him. Instead, they attacked and killed him.'
Christian Glass, Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes, and Daniel K. McAlpin are among those killed this year by the law enforcement officers who were called to help them.
Fights over political lines have fueled the aging of America's government. But that may be changing.
Older members of Congress have long held the upper hand when redistricting pits them against a colleague. But partisanship is changing the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects
Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. Thousands of Vermont homes...
Comments / 0