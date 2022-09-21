The UK Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and smoking, alcohol consumption and vaping during the COVID-19 pandemic: evidence from eight longitudinal population surveys

Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Liz Truss’s claims fracking could produce gas in six months called in to doubt as firm warns of 18 month wait
Liz Truss’s claims gas from fracking could flow in six months has been called into doubt - with one company estimating it could take as long as 18 months.The government lifted the ban on fracking on Thursday, despite warnings from climate campaigners and geologists. Ms Truss is hoping the move will help make the UK more self-sufficient for energy, but campaigners have warned it would do little to alleviate the huge bills Britons currently face. And the fracking industry has said the planning and environmental permit process would need to be sped up and earthquake limits relaxed for their...
BioMed Central
Which assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment strategy is the most clinically and cost-effective for women of advanced maternal age: a Markov model
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1197 (2022) Cite this article. To evaluate the clinical and cost-effectiveness of preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy, social freezing, donor and autologous assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment strategies for women aged 35–45 following 6–12 months of infertility. Methods. Four Markov...
Labour MP tables first ever parliamentary bill to bring in four-day working work
A Labour MP has tabled a parliamentary bill that would effectively cut the working week for all employees to four days.Peter Dowd said British workers clocked up the longest hours in Europe and were "long overdue a shorter working week".Under the plans, the official working week would be set at 32 hours and any work beyond that would have to be paid by employers as overtime at 1.5 times the worker's ordinary rate of pay.Parliamentary time has been secured for the bill to be discussed in the House of Commons in mid-October.“I am introducing this legislation because we’re long overdue...
BioMed Central
Initiation of the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin to prevent kidney and heart failure outcomes guided by HbA1c, albuminuria, and predicted risk of kidney failure
Cardiovascular Diabetology volume 21, Article number: 194 (2022) Cite this article. Sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors reduce the risk of kidney and heart failure events independent of glycemic effects. We assessed whether initiation of the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin guided by multivariable predicted risk based on clinical characteristics and novel biomarkers is more efficient to prevent clinical outcomes compared to a strategy guided by HbA1c or urinary-albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) alone.
BioMed Central
Patients’ self-triage for unscheduled urgent care: a preliminary study on the accuracy and factors affecting the performance of a Belgian self-triage platform
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1199 (2022) Cite this article. Management of unscheduled urgent care is a complex concern for many healthcare providers. Facing the challenge of appropriately dispatching unscheduled care, primary and emergency physicians have collaboratively implemented innovative strategies such as telephone triage. Currently, new original solutions tend to emerge with the development of new technologies. We created an interactive patient self-triage platform, ODISSEE, and aimed to explore its accuracy and potential factors affecting its performance using clinical case scenarios.
BioMed Central
Intratumor heterogeneity and T cell exhaustion in primary CNS lymphoma
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 109 (2022) Cite this article. Primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) is a rare lymphoma of the central nervous system, usually of diffuse large B cell phenotype. Stereotactic biopsy followed by histopathology is the diagnostic standard. However, limited material is available from CNS biopsies, thus impeding an in-depth characterization of PCNSL.
SA premier says buying nuclear submarines directly from US would degrade Australian shipbuilding
The South Australian premier, Peter Malinauskas, has criticised a proposal for Australia to buy nuclear submarines directly from the US, saying it would “not be acceptable” for his state to miss out on promised submarine manufacturing jobs. A report in the Wall Street Journal on Saturday suggested the...
Energy price rises: what will happen to UK households on 1 October?
Usually the main thing to worry about on the first day of the month is a pinch and a punch. Saturday 1 October will be a little different – it’s the day energy bills go up. After months of warnings about the rising price of gas and electricity, caused by the invasion of Ukraine, consumers will finally feel the impact – and there’s a lot of confusion. So what does it all mean?
BioMed Central
A novel 2B4 receptor leads to worse pregnancy outcomes by facilitating TNF-α and IFN-γ production in dNK cells during Toxoplasma gondii infection
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 337 (2022) Cite this article. Infections are a major threat to human reproductive health because they can induce pregnancy failure, including recurrent abortion, stillbirth, and preterm birth. Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) infection can result in adverse pregnancy outcomes by affecting certain immune molecules and cytokines. However, the detailed mechanisms behind T. gondii-induced pregnancy failure are poorly understood.
Nasa’s Dart probe to smash into asteroid in first Earth defence test
Most mission scientists would wince at the thought of their spacecraft being smashed to smithereens. But for those behind Nasa’s Dart probe, anything short of total destruction will be chalked up as a failure. The $330m (£300m) spacecraft is due to slam head-on into an asteroid about 11m kilometres...
