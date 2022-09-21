McDermott Will & Emery Finston Appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent of Insurance Division at N.Y. State Dept. of Financial Services

Read full article on original website
2nd Circuit rejects NRA claims against ex-NY finance superintendent
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Association's First Amendment claims against a former New York state official who urged banks and insurance companies to discontinue their association with gun promoting groups after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The 2nd...
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES MELISSA CIRCELLI AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced.
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to La Capitale General Insurance Inc., La Capitale Civil Service Insurer Inc.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain Beneva Inc. Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. La Capitale General Insurance Inc. (. La Capitale General Insurance. ). In addition, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to NEIL Overseas Designated Activity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The rating assignments reflect a full rating enhancement afforded to NEIL Overseas as a newly...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for intercepting communications (USPTO 11438460): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Camacho, Gualberto ( San Antonio, TX , US), Tuomikoski, David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present disclosure relates generally to intercepting a communication to a provider, and more particularly to intercepting the communication and establishing communication with a relevant provider department, authenticating a user, and/or performing a transaction.
Consumer Watchdog Calls On Insurance Commissioner Lara To Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations To Stop The Practice Industrywide
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara should reject Allstate's proposed $165 million. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
Investigators at University of Minnesota Report Findings in Insurance (Racial/ethnic Disparities In Postpartum Health Insurance Coverage Among Rural and Urban Us Residents): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Half of maternal deaths occur during the postpartum year, with data suggesting greater risks among Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) and rural residents. Being insured after childbirth improves postpartum health-related outcomes, and recent policy efforts focus on extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 1 year postpartum.”
Hudson Valley properties at center of AG suit
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) New York Attorney General Leticia James' civil fraud lawsuit against former President. , three of his children, and several Trump companies and employees alleges longstanding schemes to inflate the value of his enterprises to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurance companies. These schemes played out...
Patent Issued for Heat recovery from data center cooling system (USPTO 11439044): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11439044, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Many businesses require large amounts of computing power and storage for data relating to customers. Banks of computers store data relating to customer purchases, such as model number; warrantee information; service requirements; values, beneficiary information, and distribution information, such as for insurance contracts. Insurance contracts also may require personal information, such as age and health information. Automobile insurance may require collection and maintenance of information relating to the vehicles insured, drivers’ safety records, and the like.
Cavco Industries Reports Acceptance of Settlement in SEC Action
PHOENIX , Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced that the. United States District Court for the District of Arizona. action against the Company. The action was based on securities trading in 2017 directed by. Joseph Stegmayer. , former chief executive officer, which resulted...
Sen. King Introduces Bill on Primary Care Visits Without Application of Cost-Sharing Requirement
WASHINGTON , Sept. 23 -- Sen. Angus S. King Jr ., I-Maine, has introduced legislation (S. 4905) to "amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act, and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to require group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage to provide for 3 primary care visits and 3 behavioral health care visits without application of any cost-sharing requirement."
Ind. U.S. Attorney: Insurance Broker Charged in $4M Investment Fraud, Ponzi Scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A federal grand jury has charged Brian Simms , 44, of Lebanon, Indiana , with six counts of Wire Fraud. Simms was arrested yesterday and made his initial appearance in federal court in. Indianapolis. yesterday afternoon. According to court documents, Simms was a licensed insurance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Taiping Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of. Taiping Reinsurance (China) Company Ltd. (TPRe China) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings of TPRe reflect its balance...
Watchdog: U.S. potentially paid $45B in pandemic relief UI to fraudsters
A federal watchdog investigating the deployment of pandemic relief funds said fraudsters may have stolen tens of billions of dollars from the. by filing claims in multiple states and using the social security numbers of dead people. The department's inspector general,. Larry Turner. , announced Thursday that his office has...
Patent Issued for Systems, devices, and methods for parallelized data structure processing (USPTO 11436281): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Merritt, Sears ( Groton, MA , US), filed on March 16, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In this disclosure, where a document, an act, and/or an item of knowledge is referred to and/or discussed, then such reference and/or discussion is not an admission that the document, the act, and/or the item of knowledge and/or any combination thereof was at a priority date, publicly available, known to a public, part of common general knowledge, and/or otherwise constitutes any prior art under any applicable statutory provisions; and/or is known to be relevant to any attempt to solve any problem with which this disclosure may be concerned with. Further, nothing is disclaimed.
AM Best to Sponsor and Present Insurance Market Outlooks and Trend Analysis at American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s Annual Meeting
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in conjunction with the American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s (APCIA) Annual Meeting, on. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. , at. 2 p.m. CDT. at the. Hilton Anatole. in. Dallas. . AM Best also...
Patent Issued for System to predict future performance characteristic for an electronic record (USPTO 11436269): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- Hartford Fire Insurance Company ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11436269, according to news reporting originating out of. , US), McLaughlin, Kelly J. (Cobalt, CT, US), Steger,. Tracey Ellen. (. Glastonbury, CT. , US). This patent was filed on. July 11, 2019. and...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive and Affirms Credit Ratings of BUPA México, Compañía de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of C++ (Marginal), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b+” (Marginal), and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “bbb.MX” (Good) of BUPA México, Compañía de. Seguros,...
