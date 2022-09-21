ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators at University of Southern Florida Describe Findings in Managed Care (Factors Associated With Medicaid Participation Among Infants Born With Birth Defects In Texas, 2010-2014): Managed Care

-- Researchers detail new data in Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Birth defects are major contributors to healthcare resource use, disability, and mortality, particularly during the perinatal period. As the nation’s public insurance program for low-income individuals, Medicaid funds a large proportion of healthcare costs associated with birth defects.”
Question 2 – Should dental insurers spend more on care?

Patriot Ledger, The (Quincy, MA) Massachusetts voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot. Question 2 deals with dental insurance. Question 2 asks voters to decide whether insurance companies should be obliged to spend 83% of premium dollars on patient care. Massachusetts. already requires health insurance companies to allocate...
Consumer Watchdog Calls On Insurance Commissioner Lara To Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations To Stop The Practice Industrywide

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara should reject Allstate's proposed $165 million. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
'Roller coaster ride'

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) — Barry Gilway , president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a "roller coaster ride" for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. Citizens last week reached 1.055 million policies —...
