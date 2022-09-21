Read full article on original website
Community-based Health Insurance Membership Renewal and Associated Factors among Communities in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Health and Medicine
-- According to news reporting based on a preprint abstract, our journalists obtained the following quote sourced from medrxiv.org:. “Introduction: Utilization of contemporary health services in developing nations has remained low. Ethiopia. has introduced community-based health insurance (CBHI) to improve access to health services and reduce out-of-pocket payments. “However, high...
Re-prioritizing mental health coverage will increase care, accessibility and affordability
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light a myriad of healthcare challenges and inadequacies. Most notably, as mental health needs surge, accessible and affordable mental health services are nearly impossible to find. This has been a problem for decades, but as COVID-19 continues to linger, the need for these services cannot be ignored.
Guizhou Normal University Reports Findings in Public Health (The effects of health insurance and physical exercise participation on life satisfaction of older people in China-Based on CHNS panel data from 2006 to 2015): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “In China, the problem of aging population has become more and more serious. The factors influencing life satisfaction of older people are becoming a significant issue.”
Beazley research highlights that digital health & wellness providers may be operating without effective protection in place
London , Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beazley has today published the second edition of its report, Spotlight on digital health and wellness 2022, which examines changing attitudes to risk and insurance among digital health and wellness leaders in. North America. ,. Asia. , the. UK. and. Europe. .[1]
BLS Issues Report on Employee Benefits in U.S. – March 2022
Life insurance was available to 57 percent of private industry workers in. reported today. Among occupational groups, access to life insurance plans ranged from 27 percent of workers in service occupations to 79 percent in management, professional, and related occupations. (See chart 1 and table 5.) Forty-three percent of private...
AM Best to Sponsor and Present Insurance Market Outlooks and Trend Analysis at American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s Annual Meeting
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in conjunction with the American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s (APCIA) Annual Meeting, on. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. , at. 2 p.m. CDT. at the. Hilton Anatole. in. Dallas. . AM Best also...
Studies from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Reveal New Findings on Health Policy and Planning [Policy space and pro-health equity national policymaking: A case study of Myanmar during political transition (2006-2016)]: Health and Medicine – Health Policy and Planning
-- Data detailed on health policy and planning have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Health equity is central to achieving. Sustainable Development Goals. and COVID-19 has emphasised its importance. Ensuring health equity is prominent in policy discussions and decision-making, is a...
Investigators at University of Minnesota Report Findings in Insurance (Racial/ethnic Disparities In Postpartum Health Insurance Coverage Among Rural and Urban Us Residents): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Half of maternal deaths occur during the postpartum year, with data suggesting greater risks among Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) and rural residents. Being insured after childbirth improves postpartum health-related outcomes, and recent policy efforts focus on extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 1 year postpartum.”
US economic barometer drops for sixth month in a row, potentially 'signaling a recession'
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) A comprehensive gauge on the health of the US economy dropped in August for the sixth straight month, reinforcing concerns about a possible recession. The Conference Board. said Thursday that its Leading Economic Index for. the United States. dipped last month. The index, which tracks a range...
Republicans are keeping health care at arms length this election
Republicans are staying vague on health policy in the midterms. Republicans have spent plenty of elections promising to ditch Obamacare and overhaul the U.S. health-care system. Health care has repeatedly shown to be a toxic issue for Republicans. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
Regulators adopt mortality tables reflecting decade of COVID-19 loss
A state insurance regulator task force adopted mortality tables Thursday reflecting COVID-19 pandemic mortality loss over the next decade. The Life Actuarial Task Force adopted recommendations put forth by the Society of Actuaries Research Institute and the American Academy of Actuaries for past and future mortality table adjustments. Mortality tables...
Researcher at University of Kansas Describes Research in Behavioral and Brain Science (Behavioral Economic Demand: How Simulated Behavioral Tasks Can Inform Health Policy): Science – Behavioral and Brain Science
-- Fresh data on behavioral and brain science are presented in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Consumers decide what to purchase, under conditions of constraint (e.g., commodity price).”. Financial supporters for this research include. University of Kansas. ;. National...
