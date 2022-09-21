Read full article on original website
I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better
A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
El Paso Hotel Chosen As One of Best Places To Stay In Texas
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
2022 El Paso-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches: What’s New and What’s in Store
Attention lovers of fall-time corn mazes: your “corny” adventure awaits. Those looking to pick out the perfect pumpkin from among acres and acres of orange gourds, or wander into a field of cornstalks that tower over your head can do so this year at three area farms in El Paso and Southern New Mexico.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
What Are The Best Horror Movies Set In The State Of Texas
Things are bigger and better in Texas ... including the ghosts, ghouls and psychos. Halloween is only about a month away and pretty soon everyone will be going full blown spooky with decorations, parties and ... of course ... horror movies. I'm a huge horror movie fan and have way...
Texas High School PTO Auctioning Parking Spot For $20K
When I was in high school, I very RARELY drove to school. Okay, first I wanted to really bad to pull girls but when I finally got the opportunity to do so I quickly realize that it wasn't worth the trouble because high school parking lots, especially for students, get PACKED really quick at some schools. I would rather get door to door service from the yellow bus than walk a mile to the back of the parking lot to get my car.
You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For
When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
Did New Mexico Inspire The Creation of A Hit Cartoon Show?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're a fan of old Cartoon Network shows, you probably remember the show with the cowardly purple dog, fittingly called... If you've seen Courage, you know...
The Top 10 Popular Texas Bucket List Destinations On YouTube
The Texas Bucket List has given people a chance to experience parts of Texas that, perhaps many of us never had the chance to check out. A lot of these spots are places we know & love. But are the most popular TX destinations according to views on the Texas Bucket List YouTube page?
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
As soon as I get home from work, I kick my shoes directly off and walk around with bare feet for the rest of the day. It's definitely what dreams are made of. Every once in a while, I offer to pick up a friend or drop someone off somewhere and I'll just hop right into the car without my shoes on.
Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum
Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Do Texas Bikers Have To Wear Helmets? Yes – Sorta
Motorcyclists in Texas don't always wear helmets because they don't have to. Well, some of them don't anyway ... A motorcycle is defined in Texas as "a motor vehicle designed to propel itself with not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, and having a saddle for the use of the rider".
Did You Know This Texas Vodka Brand Is Owned by Red Raiders?
When you ask a Texan what their favorite vodka is, they're probably going to say Tito's. Other than the fact that it's distilled in Austin, Texas and is fairly affordable, it isn't anything extraordinary. No shame if you love it; it's just not my favorite. If I'm going to pick...
Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas
Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
That’s Methed Up! Texas Border Patrol Seizes Record Amount of Meth
On Monday, September 12th, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agency seized a record amount of methamphetamine at the Del Rio point of entry. The whopping 1,337 pounds of meth was found in a tractor trailer that was hauling diesel tank containers, according to a tweet by CBP Commissioner Chris Magus.
