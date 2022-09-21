ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
600 ESPN El Paso

I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better

A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?

Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
600 ESPN El Paso

Texas High School PTO Auctioning Parking Spot For $20K

When I was in high school, I very RARELY drove to school. Okay, first I wanted to really bad to pull girls but when I finally got the opportunity to do so I quickly realize that it wasn't worth the trouble because high school parking lots, especially for students, get PACKED really quick at some schools. I would rather get door to door service from the yellow bus than walk a mile to the back of the parking lot to get my car.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Powdered Sugar#Balsamic Vinegar#Carnival Games#Juices#Food Drink#The Texas State Fair#Texans#Jell O#Italian
600 ESPN El Paso

Did New Mexico Inspire The Creation of A Hit Cartoon Show?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're a fan of old Cartoon Network shows, you probably remember the show with the cowardly purple dog, fittingly called... If you've seen Courage, you know...
TV & VIDEOS
600 ESPN El Paso

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?

As soon as I get home from work, I kick my shoes directly off and walk around with bare feet for the rest of the day. It's definitely what dreams are made of. Every once in a while, I offer to pick up a friend or drop someone off somewhere and I'll just hop right into the car without my shoes on.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
600 ESPN El Paso

Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots

Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Do Texas Bikers Have To Wear Helmets? Yes – Sorta

Motorcyclists in Texas don't always wear helmets because they don't have to. Well, some of them don't anyway ... A motorcycle is defined in Texas as "a motor vehicle designed to propel itself with not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, and having a saddle for the use of the rider".
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas

Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
DALLAS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy