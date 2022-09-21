ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protect Our Care: Don't Let Kevin McCarthy Fool You, Republicans Have Promised to Rip Away Your Health Care and Raise the Cost of Your Drugs and Health Insurance

Tomorrow, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to release. "Commitment to America" agenda. No matter what claims they might make, the House Republican agenda is clear and includes dangerous measures to hike prescription drug costs and gut Medicare and. Social Security. for millions of seniors. Already,. Republicans. have promised that...
Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic Health Plans Achieve Top Quality Ratings in the Nation

Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only plan in the nation to receive 5 out of 5 stars for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans from the. in the Mid-Atlantic region has been named among the highest-rated health plans in the nation according to The National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) 2022 Health Plan Ratings report. The health system’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only one in the nation to earn a 5 out of 5-star rating for its Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans from.
Question 2 – Should dental insurers spend more on care?

Patriot Ledger, The (Quincy, MA) Massachusetts voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot. Question 2 deals with dental insurance. Question 2 asks voters to decide whether insurance companies should be obliged to spend 83% of premium dollars on patient care. Massachusetts. already requires health insurance companies to allocate...
