Bill eliminating patient costs for certain cancer tests, screenings clears Pa. Senate committee
HARRISBURG — Separate bills that would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for certain genetic testing and supplemental breast cancer screenings moved through the. committee on Banking & Insurance this week and are in line for a potential vote by the upper house of the. General Assembly. . Both the. House and...
Protect Our Care: Don't Let Kevin McCarthy Fool You, Republicans Have Promised to Rip Away Your Health Care and Raise the Cost of Your Drugs and Health Insurance
Tomorrow, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to release. "Commitment to America" agenda. No matter what claims they might make, the House Republican agenda is clear and includes dangerous measures to hike prescription drug costs and gut Medicare and. Social Security. for millions of seniors. Already,. Republicans. have promised that...
ACA costs to rise by 6.6% COVID pandemic, inflation mean Md. consumers will pay more for Obamacare
Those who buy their own health insurance in Maryland will pay an average of 6.6% more next year, about 4.4% less than the carriers requested, according to the. , which approved the increases. State agency officials said in May when insurers asked for the increases that they expected coronavirus pandemic-related...
No, traditional Medicare doesn't include non-medical benefits like grocery cards or gym memberships
WNEP-TV (Wilkes Barre, PA) The Medicare open enrollment period for 2022 is due to begin on Oct. 15 , and will run through. . Ads and commercials are already beginning to publicize Medicare plans, including those that claim to offer a. $900. grocery benefit and those that say they offer...
Re-prioritizing mental health coverage will increase care, accessibility and affordability
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light a myriad of healthcare challenges and inadequacies. Most notably, as mental health needs surge, accessible and affordable mental health services are nearly impossible to find. This has been a problem for decades, but as COVID-19 continues to linger, the need for these services cannot be ignored.
Regulators adopt mortality tables reflecting decade of COVID-19 loss
A state insurance regulator task force adopted mortality tables Thursday reflecting COVID-19 pandemic mortality loss over the next decade. The Life Actuarial Task Force adopted recommendations put forth by the Society of Actuaries Research Institute and the American Academy of Actuaries for past and future mortality table adjustments. Mortality tables...
Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic Health Plans Achieve Top Quality Ratings in the Nation
Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only plan in the nation to receive 5 out of 5 stars for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans from the. in the Mid-Atlantic region has been named among the highest-rated health plans in the nation according to The National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) 2022 Health Plan Ratings report. The health system’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only one in the nation to earn a 5 out of 5-star rating for its Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans from.
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums [masslive.com]
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
Question 2 – Should dental insurers spend more on care?
Patriot Ledger, The (Quincy, MA) Massachusetts voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot. Question 2 deals with dental insurance. Question 2 asks voters to decide whether insurance companies should be obliged to spend 83% of premium dollars on patient care. Massachusetts. already requires health insurance companies to allocate...
