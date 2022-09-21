Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only plan in the nation to receive 5 out of 5 stars for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans from the. in the Mid-Atlantic region has been named among the highest-rated health plans in the nation according to The National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) 2022 Health Plan Ratings report. The health system’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only one in the nation to earn a 5 out of 5-star rating for its Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans from.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO