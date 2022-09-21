ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rep. Kildee Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Improve Access to Health Care Providers

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. King Introduces Bill on Primary Care Visits Without Application of Cost-Sharing Requirement

WASHINGTON , Sept. 23 -- Sen. Angus S. King Jr ., I-Maine, has introduced legislation (S. 4905) to "amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act, and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to require group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage to provide for 3 primary care visits and 3 behavioral health care visits without application of any cost-sharing requirement."
CONGRESS & COURTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Protect Our Care: Don't Let Kevin McCarthy Fool You, Republicans Have Promised to Rip Away Your Health Care and Raise the Cost of Your Drugs and Health Insurance

Tomorrow, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to release. "Commitment to America" agenda. No matter what claims they might make, the House Republican agenda is clear and includes dangerous measures to hike prescription drug costs and gut Medicare and. Social Security. for millions of seniors. Already,. Republicans. have promised that...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
InsuranceNewsNet

State picks three plans for Medicaid contracts State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts

LINCOLN - Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state's. , have current contracts with the state. but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states. "We're excited to work with these three health plans...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Providers#Insurance Plans#Health And Human Services#Medical Services#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#General Health#Targeted News Service#House#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Americans
InsuranceNewsNet

Question 2 – Should dental insurers spend more on care?

Patriot Ledger, The (Quincy, MA) Massachusetts voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot. Question 2 deals with dental insurance. Question 2 asks voters to decide whether insurance companies should be obliged to spend 83% of premium dollars on patient care. Massachusetts. already requires health insurance companies to allocate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy