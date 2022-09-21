Rep. Kildee Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Improve Access to Health Care Providers

Read full article on original website
Sen. King Introduces Bill on Primary Care Visits Without Application of Cost-Sharing Requirement
WASHINGTON , Sept. 23 -- Sen. Angus S. King Jr ., I-Maine, has introduced legislation (S. 4905) to "amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act, and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to require group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage to provide for 3 primary care visits and 3 behavioral health care visits without application of any cost-sharing requirement."
Protect Our Care: Don't Let Kevin McCarthy Fool You, Republicans Have Promised to Rip Away Your Health Care and Raise the Cost of Your Drugs and Health Insurance
Tomorrow, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to release. "Commitment to America" agenda. No matter what claims they might make, the House Republican agenda is clear and includes dangerous measures to hike prescription drug costs and gut Medicare and. Social Security. for millions of seniors. Already,. Republicans. have promised that...
Re-prioritizing mental health coverage will increase care, accessibility and affordability
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light a myriad of healthcare challenges and inadequacies. Most notably, as mental health needs surge, accessible and affordable mental health services are nearly impossible to find. This has been a problem for decades, but as COVID-19 continues to linger, the need for these services cannot be ignored.
Bill eliminating patient costs for certain cancer tests, screenings clears Pa. Senate committee
HARRISBURG — Separate bills that would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for certain genetic testing and supplemental breast cancer screenings moved through the. committee on Banking & Insurance this week and are in line for a potential vote by the upper house of the. General Assembly. . Both the. House and...
State picks three plans for Medicaid contracts State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts
LINCOLN - Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state's. , have current contracts with the state. but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states. "We're excited to work with these three health plans...
Republicans are keeping health care at arms length this election
Republicans are staying vague on health policy in the midterms. Republicans have spent plenty of elections promising to ditch Obamacare and overhaul the U.S. health-care system. Health care has repeatedly shown to be a toxic issue for Republicans. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or...
No, traditional Medicare doesn't include non-medical benefits like grocery cards or gym memberships
WNEP-TV (Wilkes Barre, PA) The Medicare open enrollment period for 2022 is due to begin on Oct. 15 , and will run through. . Ads and commercials are already beginning to publicize Medicare plans, including those that claim to offer a. $900. grocery benefit and those that say they offer...
ACA costs to rise by 6.6% COVID pandemic, inflation mean Md. consumers will pay more for Obamacare
Those who buy their own health insurance in Maryland will pay an average of 6.6% more next year, about 4.4% less than the carriers requested, according to the. , which approved the increases. State agency officials said in May when insurers asked for the increases that they expected coronavirus pandemic-related...
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums [masslive.com]
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
Question 2 – Should dental insurers spend more on care?
Patriot Ledger, The (Quincy, MA) Massachusetts voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot. Question 2 deals with dental insurance. Question 2 asks voters to decide whether insurance companies should be obliged to spend 83% of premium dollars on patient care. Massachusetts. already requires health insurance companies to allocate...
