The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
TheStreet

Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet

Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
bitcoinmagazine.com

You Can Believe The Maximalists: Bitcoin Is Seperate From Crypto

This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial Times Columnist Jemima Kelly published an article titled “Don’t Believe The ‘Maximalists: Bitcoin Can’t Be Separated From Crypto” earlier today and I’d like to share some reactions from a Bitcoiner perspective. Quoted text below is all from Kelly’s article.
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Cipher Looks to Sell Up to $250M in Stock

Cipher Mining (CIFR) is looking to sell up to $250 million in stock from time to time in what is known as an "at-the-market” (ATM) offering. Bitcoin miners have been struggling this year as the price of bitcoin has dropped by about 60% and energy prices soar across the world. Despite these headwinds, some of them are back on the market to raise capital needed to fund their development. Earlier on Friday, miner Iris Energy (IREN) announced a deal with investment bank B. Riley to sell up to $100 million of equity.
TheStreet

Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip

Michael Saylor is a die-hard bitcoin evangelist. For those who follow the billionaire on the social network Twitter, it is impossible to know that bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, is going through a turbulent period marked by a drop in value of more than 72% since its November all-time high.
NEWSBTC

Investing In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Is The Shortest Road To Your First One Million Dollars

In an era of high inflation and stagnating wages, becoming a millionaire seems a lofty goal. But, millions of people become millionaires each year- it is not as difficult as it might seem. There is no point in history where it has been easier to make money than in the current age. The internet has democratized access to everything; subsequently, anyone can become a millionaire.
