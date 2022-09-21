Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda will repay $200 million in crypto to bankrupt lender Voyager - after the crash hit dollar values
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda plans to give crypto worth $200 million to Voyager to pay off a loan. The loan was worth $377 million before the crypto slump, which helped push lender Voyager into bankruptcy. Alameda agreed to make the payment in bitcoin, ether and seven smaller cryptos by the end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bitcoin, Dogecoin Plunge, Ethereum Worst Hit After Fed Rate Hike — But, Is There A Silver Lining?
Major coins fell sharply on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 2.7% to $896.8 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Celsius (CEL) +7% $1.55. Compound (COMP) +3.1% $56.3. XDC Network (XDC) +1.1% $0.03. Why...
bitcoinmagazine.com
You Can Believe The Maximalists: Bitcoin Is Seperate From Crypto
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial Times Columnist Jemima Kelly published an article titled “Don’t Believe The ‘Maximalists: Bitcoin Can’t Be Separated From Crypto” earlier today and I’d like to share some reactions from a Bitcoiner perspective. Quoted text below is all from Kelly’s article.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
cryptoglobe.com
Messari: Brad Garlinghouse Made Ripple the Crypto Industry’s ‘Unlikely Champion’
On Wednesday (September 21), Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse talked to Ryan Selkis, Co-Founder and CEO at Messari, at Messari’s annual conference Mainnet (September 21-23, 2022) — in New York City — about the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. First, the Ripple CEO talked about Ripple’s mission...
cryptopotato.com
Bitsgap’s Big September Update: Buy/Sell Indicator, Fast API Connect, 12-Month Tariff Plan
Bitsgap, Top-3 Trading Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Automation Platform (according to SimilarWeb), is happy to present its latest upgrades. This September, Bitsgap introduced four more languages on its website, a fully functional web application, data from 27 indicators in one quick look, an annual subscription, and Binance Fast API Connect. More...
Broken Record? JPMorgan CEO Continues Rant On Bitcoin, Calls It A 'Ponzi Scheme'
JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon's tirade against cryptocurrencies continues. Despite the investment bank's ongoing efforts to boost its crypto capabilities, Dimon blasts Bitcoin BTC/USD for being a decentralized Ponzi scheme. "I am a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency like Bitcoin," he said. "They are decentralized...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Cipher Looks to Sell Up to $250M in Stock
Cipher Mining (CIFR) is looking to sell up to $250 million in stock from time to time in what is known as an "at-the-market” (ATM) offering. Bitcoin miners have been struggling this year as the price of bitcoin has dropped by about 60% and energy prices soar across the world. Despite these headwinds, some of them are back on the market to raise capital needed to fund their development. Earlier on Friday, miner Iris Energy (IREN) announced a deal with investment bank B. Riley to sell up to $100 million of equity.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip
Michael Saylor is a die-hard bitcoin evangelist. For those who follow the billionaire on the social network Twitter, it is impossible to know that bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, is going through a turbulent period marked by a drop in value of more than 72% since its November all-time high.
NEWSBTC
Investing In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Is The Shortest Road To Your First One Million Dollars
In an era of high inflation and stagnating wages, becoming a millionaire seems a lofty goal. But, millions of people become millionaires each year- it is not as difficult as it might seem. There is no point in history where it has been easier to make money than in the current age. The internet has democratized access to everything; subsequently, anyone can become a millionaire.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Dire Warning to Traders, Details End-of-Year Bitcoin Prediction
A closely followed crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls is unveiling his worst-case scenario for BTC. Justin Bennett tells his 108,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a large bearish pattern that could potentially push BTC close to its 2018 bear market lows. “Since...
Comments / 0