Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Stormy weather causes damage in Missouri/Illinois area
The stormy weather Wednesday night did a bit of damage across the area.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Water conservation notice in Moscow Mills
Moscow Mills locals are being asked to conserve water Thursday morning.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country
596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
Festus teen hurt in motorcycle crash east of Hillsboro
Tucker J. Uding, 18, of Festus was injured Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. A east of Highland Baptist Church Road between Hillsboro and Mapaville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:58 a.m., Uding was riding a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle east on the highway and began...
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia
A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Woman found dead along I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
Illinois State Police are releasing more details about the death of a woman who was found dead along Interstate 64 in Illinois near downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning. The incident caused traffic to back up for miles as police closed the westbound lanes of I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge for about 5 hours.
St. Charles police say man scammed numerous victims out of $300K
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021. According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri. Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000,...
Homeless encampment threatens safety, growth along Laclede’s Landing, developers say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smashed windows and dumpsters lit on fire, are just some of the ongoing issues taking place along the riverfront at Laclede’s Landing. “I have witnessed [drug] deals go down, I have witnessed nudity, we have seen people defecating on our properties. Tts just a constant struggle,” said Gretchen Minges. “We’re getting exhausted to be honest.”
St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovers blasting cap in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies with help from the St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovered a blasting cap that was located in the back yard of a residence in the 100 block of Frosty Hill Lane outside of Hillsboro. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the caller found...
