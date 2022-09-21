ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MO

97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country

596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
AUGUSTA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus teen hurt in motorcycle crash east of Hillsboro

Tucker J. Uding, 18, of Festus was injured Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. A east of Highland Baptist Church Road between Hillsboro and Mapaville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:58 a.m., Uding was riding a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle east on the highway and began...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
KMOV

Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia

A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
BYRNES MILL, MO
advantagenews.com

Woman found dead along I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge

Illinois State Police are releasing more details about the death of a woman who was found dead along Interstate 64 in Illinois near downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning. The incident caused traffic to back up for miles as police closed the westbound lanes of I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge for about 5 hours.
TABLE GROVE, IL
KMOV

Homeless encampment threatens safety, growth along Laclede’s Landing, developers say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smashed windows and dumpsters lit on fire, are just some of the ongoing issues taking place along the riverfront at Laclede’s Landing. “I have witnessed [drug] deals go down, I have witnessed nudity, we have seen people defecating on our properties. Tts just a constant struggle,” said Gretchen Minges. “We’re getting exhausted to be honest.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO

