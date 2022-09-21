Read full article on original website
Amanda Johnson
3d ago
the ghetto ppl are moving to Henderson Please put a stop to low income and section 8 housing and get these people away from here!!! Henderson USA Henderson used to be the safest city in America for many years😪
Fox5 KVVU
How the Aces success changes the sports landscape in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Aces brought home the first major professional sports championship trophy to Las Vegas, and UNLV sports management professor Nancy Lough said it is setting the tone for the future of Las Vegas sports. “We’re looking at a legacy that’s starting here in this city,”...
news3lv.com
Golf course geese killings upset neighbors in Northwest golf community
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It’s overseed season for golf courses which when maintenance workers spread grass seed to revitalize the turf. But the problem is geese. Residents around the Los Prados Golf Course are appalled at how their course is getting rid of geese. “I heard gunshots,” said...
news3lv.com
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
Fox5 KVVU
1 October exhibit opens in Clark County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 1 October anniversary is nearing, and a special exhibit has been created at the Clark County Museum to remember the lives lost in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The county is calling it “5 years later: Remembering 1 October &...
The real ghosts of Lake Mead?
It was just a matter of time - ghost hunters have arrived at Lake Mead. And why not, just this year at least five sets of human remains have been discovered and many expect more to be found as water levels continue to drop over the next year.
Couple found dead in Spring Valley home
Homicide detectives in Las Vegas are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead from gunshot wounds on Thursday.
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
KTNV
All lanes open after crash on Rancho Drive at Texas Station
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan occurred on Saturday morning, at approximately 8:37 a.m., on North Rancho Drive at Texas Station. Las Vegas Metro police responded soon after and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with "minor injuries." The driver of the sedan has been taken into custody under suspicion of DUI, which will now require an immediate blood draw.
Fox5 KVVU
Extra police patrols, technology after string of crimes near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Business managers off Flamingo and University Center Drive, near UNLV, are reacting to increased police patrols after several recent crimes in the area including a stabbing spree. Today Las Vegas Police arrested a man they say is connected to four stabbings of homeless people within...
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to host blood drive on Oct. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is hosting a memorial blood drive on Oct. 1. This year marks the 5th anniversary of the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Donors must make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org with the sponsor code VGK. Organizers say there...
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead in crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen from The Venetian back in June, has been returned to its rightful owner. Las Vegas non-profit raising money for victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Puerto Rican Association of Las Vegas is raising money to...
Fox5 KVVU
2 critically stabbed near Desert Springs Hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a double stabbing near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue by Desert Springs Hospital. Police tell FOX5 they found two adults with multiple stab wounds just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Parents of missing North Las Vegas teen ask for help in search
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is asking for the public’s help as they search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago. Days after their daughter vanished, Autumn and William Trejo told 8 News Now they are doing everything they can to bring her home. “We are not complete […]
Stolen Torah recovered by Las Vegas police, no suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ancient Torah that was reported stolen in July has been recovered by police. This summer the religious artifact was reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas Strip hotel. It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12, according to Metro police. At the time, police released […]
Fox5 KVVU
Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Fox5 KVVU
San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Lamb, I-15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is recovering after hitting a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Nexus Way around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening. According to North Las Vegas police, a motorcycle heading southbound entered the intersection and struck a tractor-trailer that was still in the process of completing a turn.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several real estate agents in the valley are saying they’re being targeted by a man posing to be a wealthy homebuyer but then backs out of deals leaving everyone scratching their heads as to who he is and what his motives are. To catfish...
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
