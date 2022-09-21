Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
Steelers Lineman Chukwuma Okorafor Dove on an Injured Browns Player During a Weirdly Dirty Play
VIDEO: Steelers lineman dirty hit on injured Cleveland Browns player.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
ESPN
Jerry Jones would welcome Dallas Cowboys QB controversy because it would mean Cooper Rush is winning
FRISCO, Texas -- Owner and general manager Jerry Jones wants Cooper Rush to make life difficult for the Dallas Cowboys. He wants Rush, the backup quarterback, to play so well that there would be controversy as to whether Dak Prescott would assume the starting role once he is healthy enough to play after undergoing right thumb surgery last week.
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement
After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
Cowboys Give Tryouts to 3 Free Agent QBs - But Cooper Rush Has 'Swagger'
Says tight end Jake Ferguson of Cowboys QB Rush: "Swagger isn’t always outgoing and loud and crazy. ... He’s definitely got it and it’s infectious.'' At the same time ... QB tryouts here at The Star.
Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Wants the 49ers to Give him More Freedom on the Field This Season
"The more freedom you have as a quarterback, you'll play better, you're more confident and good things will happen."
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers wilted in the second half and were defeated 29-17 by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Thursday Night Football setback in Week 3. Following this Week 3 loss to the Browns, the Steelers fell to 1-2. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled yet...
2 NFL players suspended for substance abuse violations
Two NFL players were suspended by the league for violations of the substance of abuse policy. The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that tight end Brycen Hopkins had been suspended three games for his violation. Hopkins started in place of Tyler Higbee in the Super Bowl, but he hasn’t seen...
NBC Sports
Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
Yardbarker
Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown
S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott will be starting QB upon return
FRISCO, Texas -- To Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, there will be no quarterback dilemma. On Thursday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he hoped Cooper Rush would play so well that the Cowboys could have a decision to make once Dak Prescott is healthy enough to return from right thumb surgery.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
FOX Sports
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
Former Buccaneers star visiting Baltimore Ravens for second time
A deal could be completed in the near future with clear interest between the two parties.
Report: Udoka could be suspended for entire '22-23 season
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could be suspended for “the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” but that the team is still deliberating the scope and severity of a looming punishment. Udoka reportedly had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staffer, a violation of the team’s personal conduct policies.
