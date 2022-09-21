Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO