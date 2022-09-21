ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement

After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Adam Schefter
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFL players suspended for substance abuse violations

Two NFL players were suspended by the league for violations of the substance of abuse policy. The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that tight end Brycen Hopkins had been suspended three games for his violation. Hopkins started in place of Tyler Higbee in the Super Bowl, but he hasn’t seen...
NFL
NBC Sports

Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond

Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cb#Steelers Browns#Espn
Yardbarker

Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown

S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever

Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Udoka could be suspended for entire '22-23 season

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could be suspended for “the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” but that the team is still deliberating the scope and severity of a looming punishment. Udoka reportedly had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staffer, a violation of the team’s personal conduct policies.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy