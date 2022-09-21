Read full article on original website
pagosadailypost.com
Archuleta Dems Planning (Previously Annual) Chili Supper
A tradition returns. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Archuleta County Democratic Party is pleased to be able to hold our annual chili supper at 5pm on Friday, September 30. The event will be held at the Archuleta County Extension building, located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds, 344...
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: ‘Main Street’ as a Government Planning Project, Part Six
There are no indications from the Town government, yet, that they are hoping to use any of additional taxpayer funds from a proposed 37.5% sales tax rate increase, as a tool to develop a ‘Main Street’ program. The voters will have a chance to express their opinion on...
pagosadailypost.com
SENIOR NEWS: Vaccination No Longer Needed to Receive Services
Archuleta Senior, Inc, board members voted to amend the vaccination requirement for community members to use dine in and programming services at the Pagosa Senior Center until further notice. The entire community is now welcome to use any and all services provided despite your vaccination status. However, we do ask that if you are sick to please stay home and have your food delivered to you via our MET service or Meals on Wheels program.
pagosadailypost.com
Pagosa Farmers Market
The live Pagosa Farmers Market has been running since June, and if you have yet to experience the earth’s bounty, you have two Saturdays left this season to do so. We have added Saturday, October 1, which will be the final day this year. We thank all our vendors who have shared with us this season, and hope the community will support those vendors who will continue to sell throughout the fall and winter months, online at the Pagosa Farmers Market website.
La Plata tests emergency systems on September 24
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – La Plata County will test its new emergency notification system. Registered Durango residents and the surrounding areas will receive a message from the CodeRED system with instructions. This test will enable emergency management to see which numbers are still active in the county and which ones need to be removed from their […]
ksut.org
La Plata County gets ready to close the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment
Critics of the county and the city of Durango are left wondering where residents will go at the beginning of October, when they can no longer camp on La Posta Road behind Home Depot. Purple Cliffs has been adequate for three years, when unhoused people were evacuated there during the...
Former southern Colorado district attorney disbarred after controversy
DENVER — The state Supreme Court ordered this week that the former district attorney for the 12th Judicial District be disbarred from practicing law in Colorado. Alonzo Payne resigned as district attorney in the San Luis Valley in July, after he became the focus of a state investigation for violations of the Victim Rights Act.
