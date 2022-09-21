ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

pagosadailypost.com

Archuleta Dems Planning (Previously Annual) Chili Supper

A tradition returns. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Archuleta County Democratic Party is pleased to be able to hold our annual chili supper at 5pm on Friday, September 30. The event will be held at the Archuleta County Extension building, located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds, 344...
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
pagosadailypost.com

SENIOR NEWS: Vaccination No Longer Needed to Receive Services

Archuleta Senior, Inc, board members voted to amend the vaccination requirement for community members to use dine in and programming services at the Pagosa Senior Center until further notice. The entire community is now welcome to use any and all services provided despite your vaccination status. However, we do ask that if you are sick to please stay home and have your food delivered to you via our MET service or Meals on Wheels program.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Pagosa Farmers Market

The live Pagosa Farmers Market has been running since June, and if you have yet to experience the earth’s bounty, you have two Saturdays left this season to do so. We have added Saturday, October 1, which will be the final day this year. We thank all our vendors who have shared with us this season, and hope the community will support those vendors who will continue to sell throughout the fall and winter months, online at the Pagosa Farmers Market website.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

La Plata tests emergency systems on September 24

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – La Plata County will test its new emergency notification system. Registered Durango residents and the surrounding areas will receive a message from the CodeRED system with instructions. This test will enable emergency management to see which numbers are still active in the county and which ones need to be removed from their […]
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO

