Have you been feeling flirtier and more social than usual? If so, it’s probably because you’re being personally affected by the Venusian energy of Libra season. As a cardinal air sign, Libra is all about unity, balance, and socialization; it’s a sign that prioritizes being liked and getting along with everyone, regardless of how challenging of a task that may be. This energy is bound to reach its peak on Sept. 25, as the sun and moon conjoin here at 2 degrees, bringing forth a desire to connect, harmonize, and please the people around you. Since Libra is a sign concerned with ensuring the satisfaction of others, it can be easy to be knocked a bit off center during this time, causing you to feel at war when it comes to your authenticity and your desire to be accepted by others. The spiritual meaning of the September 2022 new moon in Libra is all about finding balance between your self-expression and your desire to be liked, and it’s bound to feel internally conflicting.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO