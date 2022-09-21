Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
Psych Centra
Should You Forgive a Friend Who Has Hurt You Deeply?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Forgiving a friend may not be easy, but it could be good for your mental health. There’s no sugar coating it: it...
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
psychologytoday.com
How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience
Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
psychologytoday.com
Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal
The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
psychologytoday.com
Relearning the World Through Grief
Death and grief are at the heart of life. Closure is an unrealistic idea. Research supports that remaining connected to the deceased is often therapeutic. Grief is a process in which we relearn how to navigate the world after a significant loss. Millions of people around the world are discussing...
psychologytoday.com
Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy
Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Is Incredibly Unhealthy
Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.
Elite Daily
The Spiritual Meaning Of The Libra New Moon Is A Balancing Act
Have you been feeling flirtier and more social than usual? If so, it’s probably because you’re being personally affected by the Venusian energy of Libra season. As a cardinal air sign, Libra is all about unity, balance, and socialization; it’s a sign that prioritizes being liked and getting along with everyone, regardless of how challenging of a task that may be. This energy is bound to reach its peak on Sept. 25, as the sun and moon conjoin here at 2 degrees, bringing forth a desire to connect, harmonize, and please the people around you. Since Libra is a sign concerned with ensuring the satisfaction of others, it can be easy to be knocked a bit off center during this time, causing you to feel at war when it comes to your authenticity and your desire to be accepted by others. The spiritual meaning of the September 2022 new moon in Libra is all about finding balance between your self-expression and your desire to be liked, and it’s bound to feel internally conflicting.
With Harmony, You Create Balance and Ease In Being Your Authentic Self
Harmony is about the right use of energy. When you are harmonious, then balance can be created. Reduce disharmony and discover inner wisdom~ Terri Kozlowski. Achieving harmony requires you to evaluate how you incorporate every element of your life. This means everything: your work, your relationships, your creative outlets, etc.
Opinion: Behaviors Codependents Can Change To Begin Healing
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Friends' Infidelity Contagious?
In a recent study, researchers exposed participants to stories and instances of infidelity. Participants then experienced less commitment to their current relationship and expressed a greater desire for alternative partners. Environments that foster a greater prevalence of infidelity may make people more vulnerable to infidelity. A new study published in...
How To Tell If Your Anger Is An Issue
Are you someone who occasionally gets angry, or someone’s who’s becoming an angry person? It’s an important question to ask yourself. The former is understandable; the latter makes people leave. It can be hard to tell where you fall. Anger doesn’t give you the clearest perspective. It...
verywellmind.com
What Is a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy?
The idea behind a self-fulfilling prophecy, also known as the Pygmalion effect, is that your belief about what will happen drives the actions that make that outcome ultimately come to pass. If you expect everything to go wrong, you might put in less effort or fail to take steps that...
