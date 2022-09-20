Read full article on original website
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Madison Wine was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of her adoptive parents, Rob and Charlotte Taylor. Wine was convicted of the murders of her adoptive parents, attempted murder of her stepsister, animal cruelty, and arson, for a house fire she started in 2019.
Local school districts unsure of Amendment 4: The Education Accountability Amendment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Education Accountability Amendment, also known as Amendment 4, is making its way to voters in November. If passed, the amendment would require curriculum rules and policies to go to the legislature for approval. Adam Cheeseman, the Superintendent of Doddridge County, said he has some questions...
Local school bus upgrades aim to make students safer and travel more efficient
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County school buses will undergo multiple technological upgrades that will improve their efficiency and students’ safety. WTAP has more on the plan which includes an app for parents. School bus rides are about to get smoother in Wood County. New technology will give school...
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
Salem man hits another man in the head with a pipe over missing shoes, police say
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he hit a man in the head with a pipe after questioning him about a missing pair of shoes. Officers were dispatched to Dollar General in Salem around 3:30 Monday afternoon and saw a man covered in blood that was coming from the back of his head, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers’ actions save community hub from potential tragedy
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The McDonald’s on New Stone Ridge Road in Ripley serves as a community hub for many residents including Crystal Castelli. “I come to this McDonald’s like three or four times a day,” said Castelli, who runs a cleaning business. “This McDonald’s is...
Edwin R. Marple, Jr.
Edwin R. Marple, Jr., 91, of Indian Run, Salem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Hettie, Braxton County, on December 24, 1930, a son of the late Edwin Ross Marple Sr. & Delphia Ola (Lewis) Marple. On December 4, 1954, he married Roberta Mae (Grant) Marple, who preceded him in death on July 26, 2017, after 62 years of marriage. He is survived by two children, Susan Jane Marple of Sistersville; and James Edwin Marple and his fiancé Anna of Salem; five grandchildren, Joshua Joe Dotson, Fairmont; Jessica Sue Dotson of Pennsboro; McKenzie Morgan, Salem; James R. Marple, Salem; and Kelsie Rohrbough and her husband Elbert of Charleroi, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Everly Rohrbough. A brother, Oran Lane Marple and his wife Sharon, of Wolf Summit; his sister, Janice Carne of Martinsburg; a sister-in-law Christine Marple of Cleveland, OH; his nephews, Oran Marple, Paul Marple, James Marple, Brian Marple; his nieces Kim Tenda and Michelle ; and a great-niece Emily Marple and great-nephew Trey Marple. He was also preceded in death by his brother Eldon Marple; and Dale Marple and his wife Rose. Edwin graduated from Bristol High School in 1947 and also attended Coplin United Methodist Church. He served in the US Marines during the Korean War, and he retired as a Quality Control Foreman from Ford Motor Company in 1978. He enjoyed the outdoors, including deer hunting, farming, attending turkey shoots, spending time with family and eating good food. Edwin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 6 p.m. on Friday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with Pastor John Freeman presiding. Interment will follow in Coplin Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed will be the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and hails from Lindside in Monroe County. She is the daughter of Michelle and Eric Reed.
John Michael Taylor
John Michael Taylor, 65, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. John was born in Weston on September 11, 1957, a son of the late William Jacob Taylor and Mary Catherine Brockleman Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was greeted in Heaven by his K-9 companion, Rosie, who passed three days before him. Forever cherishing their memories of John are his daughter, Jamie Taylor of Weston; two grandchildren: Jasmine Rowh and Johnathon Waggy, both of Weston; three great-grandchildren: Calliope, Alliana, and Daxton; three siblings: Shirley Moore and companion, Randy Roby, David Taylor and wife, Regina, Larry Taylor and wife, Susan, all of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. John worked for TA Chapman before becoming disabled. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the wild and wonderful mountains of West Virginia. He loved to ride his buggies anywhere that he could. John will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his two K-9 best friends: Rusty and Pip. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022. A graveside service will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Weston, WV, with Father Gary Naegele officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of John Michael Taylor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Glenville State holds grand opening to showcase renovated dining areas
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two grand opening events were held at Glenville State University this week to celebrate the completion of months of renovations to the campus’s dining facilities. Throughout the summer, the cafeteria and snack bar areas inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center underwent a $1.5 million transformation.
