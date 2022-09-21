ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
The Independent

Everything we know about Elon Musk’s Tesla robot

When Elon Musk unveils the first AI-powered Tesla robot later this month it will mark a new chapter for the electric vehicle company.And in fact, the robot, which is known as Optimus, is built with the same sensors and chipsets that are used in Tesla’s wildly popular self-driving automobiles.When the world’s richest man first introduced the robot concept in 2021, slides presented by the company stated that it would stand five feet eight inches tall, and weigh125 pounds.Tesla claimed that it would be capable of lifting 150 pounds, carrying 45 pounds, and traveling at five miles per hour. Mr...
The Independent

Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus

Tesla is preparing to unveil an AI-powered humanoid robot that it hopes will transform factories, workplaces and homes around the world.Chief executive Elon Musk will reveal the first prototype of the Tesla Optimus bot at the company’s annual AI Day on 30 September.Mr Musk has previously blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to “production hell” four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. But Tesla is now having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.In the longer term, Mr Musk said at a TED Talk, robots could be...
Benzinga

Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
electrek.co

Tesla is borrowing Autopilot team for Optimus humanoid robot project

Elon Musk said that Tesla is borrowing the Autopilot team for its Optimus humanoid robot project, which has a deadline at the end of the month. The CEO has said that the Tesla Bot project has become a priority. Tesla’s approach to selling Autopilot, and now its Full Self-Driving (FSD)...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses to Regain Control of His Story

Elon Musk wants to regain control of the narrative about his life. The billionaire has become the world's most influential CEO, with more than 107 million followers on Twitter alone. Starlink, the independent and secure satellite-nternet-access service offered by Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, currently serves all continents, which is helping...
BBC

Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it...
CarBuzz.com

Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance

In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
