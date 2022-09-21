Read full article on original website
BBC
England in Pakistan: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steer Pakistan to incredible 10-wicket win
England 199-5 (20 overs): Moeen 55* (23), Duckett 43 (22); Rauf 2-30 Pakistan 203-0 (19.3 overs): Babar 110* (66), Rizwan 88* (51) Babar Azam hit 110 not out and Mohammad Rizwan an unbeaten 88 as Pakistan pulled off a remarkable 10-wicket victory over England to level the sides' Twenty20 series at 1-1.
Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name
Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
Footie mad Prince William caught between England and Wales loyalties ahead of World Cup after new title
WEMBLEY chiefs believe the newly-installed Prince of Wales will remain FA President. But that might land Prince William in a slight World Cup conflict of interests. Gareth Southgate's England meet Rob Page's Wales in their final group match in Qatar on November 29. It is not yet known if Prince...
England fans fuming as Channel 4 cut away from Gareth Southgate interview after fans boo Italy loss to show GOGGLEBOX
ENGLAND fans were left fuming after watching their side suffer a dismal defeat to Italy. And it wasn't just about the result. Channel 4 cut away from their post-match interview with Gareth Southgate to instead air GOGGLEBOX. The Three Lions put in another shoddy performance as their winless run extended...
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
Toothless England relegated from Nations League after defeat in Italy
England suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League’s top tier after a tepid defeat to Italy that raises further concern ahead of the winter World Cup.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and the Euro 2020 final, things have gone awry for Gareth Southgate’s side of late.England failed to win any of their four June fixtures and produced a meek response to their 4-0 Molineux mauling against Hungary, with Giacomo Raspadori sealing Roberto Mancini’s Italy a 1-0 victory on Friday night.A fifth straight match without a win means Southgate’s men have...
BBC
Grealish 'can be more maverick' for England
England manager Gareth Southgate will let Jack Grealish off the leash to express himself in their final competitive games before the World Cup, believes former Scotland international James McFadden. Earlier this week, the Manchester City forward defended his international boss, who has been criticised for poor performances in the Nations...
BBC
England v India: Lord's finale ends with controversial run out as tourists claim series win
India 169 all out (45.4 overs): Deepti 68 (106), Mandhana 50 (79); Cross 4-26 England 153 all out (43.3 overs): Dean 47 (80); Thakur 4-29 India completed a 3-0 series victory over England in the third and final one-day international after a controversial dismissal by Deepti Sharma. England required 17...
BBC
Nations League: Wales target win over Poland in Cardiff to stay in top flight
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 25 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 22:30 BST and later on demand. A depleted Wales must beat Poland on Sunday to avoid...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League
Watch Liverpool and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo give Holland the lead over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
Twitter goes wild as Rohit Sharma breaks two huge world records
India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his best on Friday as he led the Men in Blue to a six-wicket triumph in the rain-curtailed second T20I against Australia in Nagpur. With inclement weather reducing the match to an eight-overs a side contest, Australia put a solid total of 90/5 on the board with Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade smashing a 15-ball 31 and an unbeaten 43 off 20 deliveries respectively.
England worries mount ahead of World Cup amid goalscoring struggle and tactical dilemmas
England are now without a win in their last five matches after defeat to Italy saw Nations League relegation confirmed.The poor run of form – their longest without a competitive win since 1992 – could not have come at a worse time, with the World Cup on the horizon.Manager Gareth Southgate insists the 1-0 defeat at San Siro was a step in the right direction but it has not stopped him and his team coming under pressure.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what has gone wrong since England reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer.Goal shyHarry...
Massive fight breaks out between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fans
There’s little doubt that the Indian men’s cricket team is having a tough time on the turf, highlighted by their string of defeats to major sides in the sport. It all began at the Asia Cup earlier this month when the Men in Blue lost back-to-back close games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka followed by their shock exit from the prestigious continental tournament. This week, Rohit Sharma and his men were beaten by Australia in the first of the three T20Is at Mohali’s PCA Stadium and that’s when all hell broke loose. Supporters of former captain Virat Kohli and current skipper Rohit Sharma clashed on Twitter, blaming each other’s favorite player for India’s loss in Punjab. While Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 9 off 13 deliveries, in-form Virat Kohli could only make 2 off 7.
