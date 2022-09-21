Read full article on original website
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
Springfield police arrest two after shootings, find ghost guns and fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Eugene and Springfield police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in neighborhoods, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, the Eugene Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired near Walnut Lane and Harlow...
Authorities serve search warrant on large illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. LCSO deputies were granted a warrant to search the property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane. According to officials, authorities executed the warrant on...
Human body found near Florence grocery store
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
Deputies bust massive illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A large-scale illegal marijuana production operation near Junction City was searched and one suspect was cited, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The LCSO says they conducted the search on September 15, at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Drive just south of...
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
Hwy. 221 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Sept. 21
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 221 near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier De Jesus Antonio, (31) of Salem, drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway while negotiating a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid across southbound lanes and struck several trees. Passengers in the Chevrolet: Brando Segundo De Jesus (21) sustained fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. Amador Alvaro (25) of Salem and Adolfo Xicalhua-Xicalhua (20) of Salem were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Gerardo De Santos, (28) of Salem was uninjured and released from the scene. Javier De Jesus Antonio was arrested and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on charges of DUII – Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering X4, Coercion, Assault III X2, and Manslaughter 2. A BAC of .13% was obtained four hours after the crash. Hwy 221 was affected for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire Department, Falck Ambulance and ODOT.
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public, on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 10:30 a.m. the 41-year old from Eugene was passed out in front of a business in the 2200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The suspect had a half empty fifth of alcohol, and reportedly admitted to drinking. He was released after the citation was issued.
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said. The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale...
Corvallis police investigating early-morning gunshot near elementary school
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police officers are investigating reports of a gunshot in the south town area that allegedly occurred early Friday morning. According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of southwest Tunison Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School at about 5:13 a.m. on September 23. Police said the caller told them they had heard a single gunshot and an unknown person yelling. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they did not find anybody injured or anyone who might have fired the shot, but they did find evidence that a shot had been fired.
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm blaze at Salem home
One firefighter has been hospitalized as crews battle down a blaze in Salem, officials say.
DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 221 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 221 near milepost 11. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier...
Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial
EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
2 arrested after more than $30K stolen from Salem bar
Two people were arrested after a robbery at Salem's Graveyard Bar in early September, according to authorities.
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Keizer woman stabbed while attempting to stop domestic violence incident
A Keizer woman was stabbed while attempting to disrupt an early morning domestic violence incident.
