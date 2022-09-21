Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crash shuts down I-84 westbound lanes
Westbound lanes of Interstate 84 has been shut down after a crash at mile post 12 and 162nd Avenue in Gresham on Friday.
Cousins killed in serious 2-vehicle crash in Hillsboro
Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash at the Sunset Square mall intersection in Hillsboro Thursday evening, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash
Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
KXL
2 Dead after Fatal Crash in Hillsboro
Two people are dead after a high speed crash in Hillsboro. Police say about 7:40 last night, a car was speeding south on 185th and slammed into another car turning onto the road from the Sunset Square shopping center. The car that was turning was cut in half by the impact and burst into flames. BOTH people inside that car died. Police say two people were in the speeding car. One was taken to the hospital.. the other ran from the scene and has not been found. Police have not released the names of those involved yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm blaze at Salem home
One firefighter has been hospitalized as crews battle down a blaze in Salem, officials say.
Two dead, one injured in fiery 185th Avenue crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said one vehicle struck another at high speed, breaking it apart.A major crash claimed the lives of two women and left at least one more injured on Northwest 185th Avenue on Hillsboro on Thursday night, Sept. 22. The Hillsboro Police Department said the crash occurred near Northeast Eider Court and the Sunset Square shopping center at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday. According to police, a vehicle was traveling southbound "at a high rate of speed" when it struck a second vehicle that was turning out of the shopping center. Police said the second vehicle was "severed," breaking...
kptv.com
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
Salem-Keizer school bus driver accused of driving under the influence with students on bus routes
A Salem-Keizer school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence, Salem Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit filed against PGE for wrongful death of construction flagger
The family of a construction flagger, who state police say was killed when a Portland General Electric truck was backing up, is filing a lawsuit against the company for $5 million.
kptv.com
Cornelius man dead after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219
YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Cornelius man is dead after a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a van on Highway 219, according to the Oregon State Police. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the scene near milepost 16. Rylie Carlberg was traveling south on 219 when...
clayconews.com
DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 221 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 221 near milepost 11. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier...
KATU.com
Three people hurt in crash in SE Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — Three drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Southeast Gresham early Thursday morning. The three-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. along Southeast Toutdale Road at the 282nd Avenue intersection. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said all three involved drivers were taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salem police identify suspect injured during pursuit
Authorities have identified a suspect, sought for multiple felonies and warrants, who was hurt while running away from police on Tuesday, according to Salem Police Department.
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Operation So. of JC, Sept. 21
Search Warrant Served on Illegal Marijuana Operation south of Junction City – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies were granted a warrant to search the involved property in the 30000blk of Maple Ln. Authorities executed the warrant on 09/15/22 and seized approximately 8,000 illegal marijuana plants, 4,822 pounds of dried marijuana, processed concentrated marijuana products known as ‘BHO’ or ‘Butane Honey Oil’, nearly $50,000 in cash and $32,000 in silver. Authorities also seized a luxury vehicle that was believed to have been purchased using funds from the illegal operation. This illegal operation was located directly adjacent to the Willamette River. Included in the operation were numerous unpermitted structures, a swimming pool, and two separate unpermitted wells, all within the flood plain, which can have negative impacts on the environment when water levels rise. A typical marijuana plant uses approximately 1.5 gallons of water per day. A marijuana grow of this size could be illegally consuming approximately 12,000 gallons of water each day or 1,080,000 gallons over a 90-day period. The extent of the environmental impact from this illegal operation remains under investigation by Lane County Code Compliance officials and the Oregon State Watermaster’s Office, who were present during the execution of the search warrant. 50 year old Kevin John O’Donnell was issued citations in lieu of custody for Unlawful Manufacturing of Cannabinoid / Marijuana Items, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. This investigation was conducted by personnel funded through a grant from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. In 2018 and again in 2022, the Oregon State Legislature made funds available to local law enforcement agencies for the specific purpose of investigating these large-scale illegal marijuana manufacturing operations, including the health and safety impacts on the community. These include unsafe, unregulated working conditions, water stolen from the community, trash dumped on public lands, and dangerous chemicals used improperly. Butane Hash Oil (BHO) labs use volatile chemicals that create a significant explosion and fire hazard to anyone in the vicinity. Dangerous wiring and overloaded electrical systems also pose a significant fire risk. Without this funding, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office would not have the resources needed to investigate and stop these operations, including the resulting serious impact on our environment and communities.
Salem police release new details on allegedly fleeing suspect; family releases hospital bed photos
Authorities have announced that a suspect who was hospitalized after a Salem police pursuit fell and hit his head after being tased by an officer, according to Salem Police Department.
$50K reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of any suspects after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Portland, the USPIS announced.
Plane crash site near Mount Jefferson found, 1 dead: United States Coast Guard
A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has gone missing, United States Coast Guard said.
Wilsonville police warn of new scam artists
Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...
WWEEK
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
Comments / 0