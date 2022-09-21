Read full article on original website
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Sept. 23
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 38. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male who is a California resident, was northbound and crossed the over the oncoming lanes, exited the roadway and struck several trees. The operator of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Hwy 199 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
Grants Pass police looking for missing and endangered juvenile
11am UPDATE: Grants Pass PD has confirmed to Newswatch 12 that the child has been found safe. GRANTS PASS, Ore. - The Grants Pass police department is actively looking for and asking the publics help finding a missing and endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10 pm on Thursday when he snuck out of his home. Malykai is approximately 5'9" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan and white sweater and black sweatpants. It is believed Malykai is on foot with a juvenile female in the Grants Pass area. Malykai is considered endangered because of his age.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
Illegal Marijuana Bust Josephine Co., Sept. 22
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property were thirty-two (32) greenhouses that contained 6,848 illegal marijuana plants, several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana that had been recently harvested, two (2) handguns, and a double-barreled shotgun. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana stored in large black plastic garbage bags contained in a trailer for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and ultimately destroyed. At least two (2) workers initially fled the property however, one (1) individual was detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. Josephine County Code Enforcement responded to the scene to investigate as well. The property is subject to multiple code violations for solid waste and unpermitted structures (greenhouses). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. Additionally, Oregon Water Resources Department staff responded to assist and identified violations for the unlawful appropriation of groundwater and unlawful diversion of surface water. Violations of this kind are subject to both civil and criminal penalties. OSP SWR DES and IMET were also assisted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
