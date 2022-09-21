Read full article on original website
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
Klamath Falls man dies in ORE140E crash
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Oregon Highway 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling...
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
One injured in downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD — One individual has been flown to a Portland-area hospital following a shooting in a downtown Medford parking lot. A citizen who saw the shooting loaded the victim into his car and took the victim to the hospital. The Medford Police department said following an investigation, they believe...
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a U-turn, turning in front of an eastbound gray Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Cory M. Trujillo (29) of Grants Pass. The Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus. Reynolds sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Trujillo was uninjured. Hwy 140 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, AMR and ODOT.
Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by...
▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture
A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two vehicles on Highway 140, near milepost 17, left a woman dead Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. to find that an eastbound white Lexus SUV tried to make a U-turn when it was hit by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Lexus, Elizabeth Reynolds, died at the scene. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the animal shelter. The driver of the other car was not injured.
Klamath County law enforcement searching for suspected kidnapper
CHEMULT — A previously abducted individual was found at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult at approximately 9:45 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The suspected kidnapper fled the scene and is still sought by law enforcement. After deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office found the abducted person, Molly...
Molly May Swedenskey, age 20, was last seen by her family on 9/20/2022, at about 1:00PM, located at her residence in Chiloquin, Oregon. Left behind at her residence were her two small children both under the age of two. This behavior is extremely abnormal for Molly Swedenskey. Klamath County Sheriff’s...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the...
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property were thirty-two (32) greenhouses that contained 6,848 illegal marijuana plants, several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana that had been recently harvested, two (2) handguns, and a double-barreled shotgun. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana stored in large black plastic garbage bags contained in a trailer for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and ultimately destroyed. At least two (2) workers initially fled the property however, one (1) individual was detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. Josephine County Code Enforcement responded to the scene to investigate as well. The property is subject to multiple code violations for solid waste and unpermitted structures (greenhouses). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. Additionally, Oregon Water Resources Department staff responded to assist and identified violations for the unlawful appropriation of groundwater and unlawful diversion of surface water. Violations of this kind are subject to both civil and criminal penalties. OSP SWR DES and IMET were also assisted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
At approximately 9:45PM Wednesday evening, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, 19 year old Eric Patrick Koon, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
A Nevada man was recently arrested after allegedly leading Siskiyou County deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen Cal Fire vehicle. On the afternoon of Friday, August 26, deputies responded to a report that Cal Fire law enforcement personnel were following one of the agency’s utility vehicles that had been stolen along Highway 89 in the McCloud area.
