Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return Home to California After Queen’s Funeral
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the journey home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in California after being in the U.K. where they attended Queen Elizabeth II's Sept. 19 funeral. Harry and Meghan...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos
Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
Kate Middleton Comforts Crying Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she wept at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
Kate Middleton ‘Struggled’ to ‘Hold it Together’ During Queen Elizabeth Funeral Claims Body Language Expert
A body language expert claims that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, struggled to hold it together throughout Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Dresses at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Were Sentimental Throwbacks
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made sentimental fashion statements at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services on Monday, offering subtle throwbacks to happier times. The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband for services in remembrance of Her Majesty, wearing an all-black cape dress that offered a nod to the late monarch's 92nd birthday celebration. The Stella McCartney design -- which Meghan paired with a wide-brimmed black hat, black tights and heels -- is actually a version of the same navy dress that Meghan previously wore to a televised concert at London's Royal Albert Hall for late monarch's birthday in 2018, the year that she wedPrince Harry.
Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral
Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Meghan Pictured With Kate, George and Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
Meghan Markle was seen with Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the royals put unity ahead of family conflict in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales have had their tensions in the past, particularly after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry days before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry during a bridesmaids dress fitting.
King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Set Aside Their Feud to Reunite for the Late Queen Elizabeth II
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Princes William and Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton have reunited for the first time in months, last seen at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. But the pairs weren’t even pictured super close to one another. While they’ve made a rare reunion, it’s for an incredibly somber occasion for the family. On Sept 10, the four Royals put their differences aside to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, seen walking through Windsor Castle to see the floral tributes many people left to honor their late Queen.
Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family
Royal drama! As rumors of tension between King Charles III and Meghan Markle continue, Prince Harry is concerned the Duchess of Sussex may decide to fly back to the United States and leave him to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral by himself. Article continues below advertisement. This comes...
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral TV Ratings Nowhere Near Princess Diana's Burial, Harry-Meghan Wedding
Queen Elizabeth II may have been adored by many around the globe, but the TV ratings of her funeral, both in the United States and the United Kingdom, were significantly lower than those of Princess Diana's funeral more than two decades ago. The state funeral for the late British monarch...
A Closer Look at the Handwritten Notes Prince William and Kate Middleton Each Wrote to the Queen
Prince William and Kate Middleton each penned handwritten notes for Queen Elizabeth II, included among the wreaths on her coffin seen during the committal service at St. George's Chapel on Monday. Two note cards with the monograms of William, 40, and Kate, 40, were tucked amid family wreaths lining the...
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Sweet Gesture to Thank Those Involved in Queen's Funeral
Watch: Prince William & Prince Harry Hold Vigil for Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William and Kate Middleton are expressing their gratitude to the volunteers and operational staff involved in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Guildhall on Sept. 22. to thank them in...
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
Prince William is 'prioritizing stability' and keeping royal kids in school while mourning Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their three children out of the spotlight and focused on their education as they are "prioritizing stability" amid mourning Queen Elizabeth II who died nearly one week ago at the age of 96. The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales only recently brought...
Kate Middleton Reveals How Prince Louis, 4, Reacted To Death Of ‘Great Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton was very forthcoming with a group of fans outside Windsor Palace as she revealed how one of her three children reacted to the loss of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The newly-minted Princess of Wales said Prince Louis, 4, referenced his late great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, when he spoke about the death of the British monarch, as reported by Roya Nikkhah. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,’” Kate explained, per Roya.
