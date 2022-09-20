ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marthastewart.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Dresses at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Were Sentimental Throwbacks

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made sentimental fashion statements at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services on Monday, offering subtle throwbacks to happier times. The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband for services in remembrance of Her Majesty, wearing an all-black cape dress that offered a nod to the late monarch's 92nd birthday celebration. The Stella McCartney design -- which Meghan paired with a wide-brimmed black hat, black tights and heels -- is actually a version of the same navy dress that Meghan previously wore to a televised concert at London's Royal Albert Hall for late monarch's birthday in 2018, the year that she wedPrince Harry.
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Newsweek

Meghan Pictured With Kate, George and Charlotte at Queen's Funeral

Meghan Markle was seen with Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the royals put unity ahead of family conflict in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales have had their tensions in the past, particularly after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry days before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry during a bridesmaids dress fitting.
E! News

King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London

Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
ETOnline.com

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
SheKnows

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Set Aside Their Feud to Reunite for the Late Queen Elizabeth II

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Princes William and Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton have reunited for the first time in months, last seen at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. But the pairs weren’t even pictured super close to one another. While they’ve made a rare reunion, it’s for an incredibly somber occasion for the family. On Sept 10, the four Royals put their differences aside to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, seen walking through Windsor Castle to see the floral tributes many people left to honor their late Queen.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Reveals How Prince Louis, 4, Reacted To Death Of ‘Great Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton was very forthcoming with a group of fans outside Windsor Palace as she revealed how one of her three children reacted to the loss of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The newly-minted Princess of Wales said Prince Louis, 4, referenced his late great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, when he spoke about the death of the British monarch, as reported by Roya Nikkhah. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,’” Kate explained, per Roya.
