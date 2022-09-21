Read full article on original website
Former Troup County Commissioner Buck Davis passes away at 68
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the passing of Former County Commissioner Buck Davis. Davis of Troup County passed away at 68. He worked for District 2 for 20 years. The Troup County Board of Commissioners is saddened to announce that Buck Davis, former Troup County […]
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
Opelika-Auburn News
National Village plans to add 600 homes within 15 years, starting with seven $1 million homes
National Village in Opelika has announced plans to triple its number of single-family homes on the property, starting with seven high-end homes. Ab Conner, chairman and CEO of Conner Bros. Construction, said National Village, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has about 300 homes built and fully occupied, with plans to add 600 more homes within the next 15 years.
WSFA
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
Senior Health and Resource Fair to be held at Opelika SportsPlex
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults […]
WSFA
Montgomery councilman concerned about youth gang activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Facebook Live video of two young men showing off an assault rifle was so concerning that Montgomery Councilman Oronde Mitchell played it publicly at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “They were throwing up gang signs, and it was brought to my attention, and I want...
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at an event next month at the Lee County Fair in Alabama. The post Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair appeared first on NewsOne.
wtvy.com
Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight
Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 6 hours ago. The connection...
Auburn Plainsman
Anytime Oil bringing mobile oil changes to Auburn
Working on cars had always been a part of Taylor Putman’s DNA. The great-grandson of a service shop owner, he is the latest in a line of mechanics that had passed Putman's Alignment Shop in Gadsden, Ala., down through the generations. Yet his involvement happened in an unconventional way.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Not a daycare with alcohol': Plains Taproom co-owner defends business model, council votes to approve it
The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve a new “family style” drinking establishment in downtown Auburn after owners explained their business model. The Plains Taproom, a self-pour bar proposed by Auburn residents Dion Peoples, Justin Alexander and Scott Brown, was approved by the Auburn Planning Commission on Sept. 8.
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of their loved one and son. Friday night one Georgia family gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell Williams was […]
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
wdhn.com
Phenix City police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
CCSD town hall outlines procedures for new high school
The Chambers County School District held a town hall meeting open to the public at the Valley Sportsplex on Tuesday, September 13th. Making the final decision in the selection process for the location to construct a newly consolidated Chambers County High School that would combine Valley H.S. and LaFayette H.S. was the topic up for discussion. There had been a similar town hall meeting held the night before at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette to accommodate the residents of that community and their concerns.
Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
WGMD Radio
Alabama police remove massive gray rat snake from family’s toilet
One Alabama Police Department is used to seeing the unexpected, but when they received a 911 call about a large snake coiled in a toilet, they were shocked. “We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will (receive) during our shift,” the Eufaula Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.”
altoday.com
LEAD Academy is raising money to add a high school
Montgomery’s LEAD Academy launched its annual capital campaign on Tuesday. LEAD Academy is a public charter school separate from the troubled Montgomery Public School System. Alabama Today was given a guided tour of the campus by Chief Academic Officer Cody Shumaker and Principal Danielle Webster. The LEAD Academy has...
