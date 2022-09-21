The Chambers County School District held a town hall meeting open to the public at the Valley Sportsplex on Tuesday, September 13th. Making the final decision in the selection process for the location to construct a newly consolidated Chambers County High School that would combine Valley H.S. and LaFayette H.S. was the topic up for discussion. There had been a similar town hall meeting held the night before at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette to accommodate the residents of that community and their concerns.

VALLEY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO