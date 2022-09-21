ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out

By Haley Yamada, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — When terrible things happen, like the kidnapping and murder of Memphis, Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it.

A young woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the murder of Fletcher said police did not do enough for her case -- and failed Fletcher.

"I'm angry. Not a day goes by that I didn't think about this," said Alicia Franklin.

Franklin, 22, spoke to ABC News' Good Morning America in her first television interview.

Franklin was allegedly assaulted by suspect Cleotha Abston Henderson a year before Fletcher went missing, but the DNA results from her rape kit were not reported until after Fletcher disappeared.

"They had more than enough evidence that night when they interviewed me to get him off the streets. But they didn't," Franklin told ABC's Erielle Reshef.

Henderson only appeared in court last week for charges related to Franklin's incident, including especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and illegal possession of a firearm after results from the submitted 2021 rape kit linked him to Franklin's case. He pleaded not guilty.

Franklin and her lawyers contend that if Franklin's rape kit had been processed sooner, authorities would've been able to identify Henderson and get him off the streets.

"I didn't want to believe it because I just never thought that my case would have [been] tied to [Fletcher's] case. I was shocked," she said. "I'm still kind of trying to process everything."

In Sept. 2021, Franklin said she met a man who went by "Cleo" on an online dating site and the two texted and talked on the phone for weeks before finally planning to meet in-person for a dinner date.

She said she agreed to pick him up from what he claimed was his apartment, which she says turned out to be abandoned.

"When we walked in the house, he put a gun to my neck," said Franklin, who said he brought her to a White Dodge Charger behind the apartment. "He forced me in the car, he raped me."

At the time, Franklin says she was four months pregnant.

"I told him I was pregnant. He didn't care," she said.

Afterwards, Franklin said he brought her back into the vacant apartment at gunpoint before he left in a car and Franklin escaped.

She said the next thing she did was drive herself to the hospital, then to a Rape Crisis Center, where she was given a rape kit and interviewed by sex crimes detective. She said, on the night of her attack, she gave authorities the man's phone number, walked them through the crime scene, described his car, his dating profile and all the details of the assault.

Franklin said she was told at the time that there was "not enough evidence" to charge the man for rape. Over the next year, she said she kept pressing authorities for answers, but felt she was given the "runaround."

GMA reached out to the Memphis Police Department for comment, but did not receive a response. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they were unable to answer specific questions about Franklin's case, but offered a statement.

"TBI's role in forensic processing of evidence and providing the results of that analysis is to support law enforcement investigations," the TBI said in part of a statement. "We do not make decisions on how the information we provide is utilized. That decision is solely made by the investigative agency, usually in consultation with the prosecuting attorney."

Franklin is now suing the city of Memphis and the apartment complex where she says the attack happened.

Earlier this month, Henderson was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection to Fletcher's disappearance. Henderson has yet to enter a plea to the charges stemming from Fletcher's homicide.

After Fletcher's body was found near a vacant duplex, Henderson was also charged with first-degree murder, premeditated murder and first-degree perpetration of kidnapping.

Fletcher, a married mother of two, was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis campus early in the morning, when she was approached by a man and forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain, which was caught on surveillance video.

If her case had been processed sooner, Franklin claims that Fletcher's death could have been prevented.

"I definitely believe she would have still been alive today," she said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
People

9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police ID man abducted in Hanover, found dead in trunk of car on fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified a man they say was abducted Wednesday night in Hanover and found dead in the trunk of a car on fire in Baltimore City as Steven Gillus, a 39-year-old Hanover resident. Officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening to a possible assault and abduction from the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police said. A witness told police she was in the parking garage at the Hotel at Arundel Preserve when she saw what she believed to be a person being stabbed. The witness then said she saw a second person pull...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy