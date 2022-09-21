Earlier this week I got an email from a sweet lady named Yvette who works with ‘Say YES to Hope’, and while I had never heard of this organization before, I learned a lot about what they do and the event they are hosting coming up soon. If you’re like me and hadn’t heard of, Say YES to Hope it’s a non-profit organization that supports metastatic cancer patients. Almost everyone has either had first-hand experience with a life changing diagnosis through a family member, friend, or themselves. The mission of Say YES to Hope is to improve the life of anyone affected by cancer through information, resources and support.

MABANK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO