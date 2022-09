That question must have been asked so many times down the stretch of the USC-Oregon State game on Saturday night. After the Beavers scored to take a 14-10 edge, the Trojans marched down the field in an attempt to take the lead on a thrilling night in Corvallis. However, Caleb Williams and the Trojans faced a tough 4th-and-6 with the game on the line.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 59 MINUTES AGO