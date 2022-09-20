ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Classic Rock 96.1

At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend

Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Beautiful Modern Farmhouse For Sale in Ben Wheeler, Texas

If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
BEN WHEELER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX

Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
GILMER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

TxDOT: Should Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, TX Be Widened to 6 Lanes?

In your opinion, should Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas be widened to SIX lanes?. There's no doubt that traffic is getting heavier all over East Texas. And Old Jacksonville Highway is definitely a central part of that. So, when we found out that TXDOT was looking for feedback from East Texans regarding widening Old J'ville to make it a 6-lane highway, we weren't surprised.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect

When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
MARSHALL, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]

Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

