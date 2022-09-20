Read full article on original website
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
Recently, a Tyler, TX woman shared a rave about a young waiter at Olive Garden that we just had to share. If I’m being honest, it’s been quite a while since I’ve dined at the Olive Garden on S. Broadway in Tyler, Texas and this has inspired me to plan a trip forthwith. I'd like to go in and ask for this waiter that so impressed Tyler, TX resident Jana Brooks Vernon.
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
No matter the time of year, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas is good for a haunting overnight stay. You could very easily run into a message on a steamy mirror or hear voices or screams in the hallway. Two new videos have popped up on the Jefferson Hotel YouTube channel showing a couple of ghosts showing off their shirt tugging and whistling skills.
If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
On Saturday Oct. 8th, our inaugural Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peter's Autosports, is taking over downtown Tyler, TX. Now, you already know about the great live music from Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III and more, but what about food?. Let's just get this out of the way,...
Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
In your opinion, should Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas be widened to SIX lanes?. There's no doubt that traffic is getting heavier all over East Texas. And Old Jacksonville Highway is definitely a central part of that. So, when we found out that TXDOT was looking for feedback from East Texans regarding widening Old J'ville to make it a 6-lane highway, we weren't surprised.
A species that has been on the decline in recent years across our great state of Texas is the Texas Horned Lizard. You may know them better as the Horny Toad or Horned Toad. Well thanks to some great work being done at Texas zoos, including our own Caldwell Zoo, a revival of the species in the wild has been kick started.
When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
Without a doubt, Mr. Yogi has seen a lot in his ten years and he still has a lot of love left to give. Mr. Yogi is currently living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and is looking for a loving family to live with for the rest of his life.
Just like those annoying telemarketing and robo calls, hackers are just as annoying and can do quite a bit of damage to a person or business's reputation in a matter of seconds. When it comes to social media and our individual accounts, we have to take steps to secure each of them and not become a victim of a hacker.
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
