ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
The Oakland Press
Are deer a nuisance in Oakland County? You can have a say
Many officials say deer overpopulation is causing increased complaints from residents about car-deer crashes and concerns about the animals spreading Lyme disease and other illnesses. Oakland had more car-deer crashes than any other Michigan county last year, recording 1,853 incidents, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning. You can...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
shelbytwp.org
Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control
The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
The Oakland Press
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
Detroit News
3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman
Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 coordinate break-in at Bloomfield Township home, flee police with 2-year-old in van, officials say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested for coordinating a break-in at a Bloomfield Township home, stealing medication and key fobs, and fleeing police with a 2-year-old girl and multiple guns inside their van, officials said. Van flees scene of break-in Bloomfield Township police were called around 11:20...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
Crain's Detroit Business
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Victims carjacked by men after tracking down juvenile who stole wallet at Detroit park
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people who were carjacked in Detroit on Sunday were tracking down someone who stole a wallet when they returned and found a group of armed suspects surrounding their truck, according to court paperwork. Investigators say the three victims were playing basketball at a park at...
Dearborn Press & Guide
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house in Dearborn Heights
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tara Grant’s family returning to Macomb County 15 years after her murder
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Tara Grant’s family is returning to Macomb County Saturday, fifteen years after her brutal murder. Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara’s Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims. Grant was a loving wife and mother who was murdered by...
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
