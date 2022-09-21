ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Are deer a nuisance in Oakland County? You can have a say

Many officials say deer overpopulation is causing increased complaints from residents about car-deer crashes and concerns about the animals spreading Lyme disease and other illnesses. Oakland had more car-deer crashes than any other Michigan county last year, recording 1,853 incidents, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning. You can...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
shelbytwp.org

Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control

The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
SHELBY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman

Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
DEARBORN, MI
