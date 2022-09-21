Read full article on original website
Christmas movie filming in Tulsa starring Candice Cameron Bure casting extras
TULSA, Okla. — FREIHOFERCASTING is on the search for background actors to appear in a Christmas film shooting in Tulsa. The project is named A Christmas Present. This production is starring Full House and Fuller House, actress, Candace Cameron Bure. The storyline centers around “Maggie” who runs her life...
Hot Rod Gathering at Woolaroc on Oct 1
The traditional hot rod gathering for the "discerning man" will be held on October 1 at the Woolaroc Museum & Preserve, located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesvill on Highway 123 near US Highway 60. You can attend as a car owner or just a car lover. To show off your...
Pet Of The Week: Alcatraz
This week's pet of the week is Alcatraz, a two-year-old dachshund mix. Alcatraz gets along great with other dogs and has a sweet personality. He enjoys human companionship and would do best in a home where the family is home a lot or has other pets to keep him company.
BPL Presents Living History Event on Sept 28
The Bartlesville Public Library is hosting a living history presentation on Wednesday, September 28 at Unity Square. Bring your lawn chair and your coolers to set up early for the Living History Presentation that begins at 7 pm. Dr. Tom King will be on stage as Andrew Carnegie, the great...
Grand Funk Railroad parties down in Tulsa Jan. 19
TULSA, Okla. – “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, is celebrating 53 years of hard rock with its 2022-2023 tour. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the five-piece group will hit the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Tickets start at...
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
Oldies-n-Goodies Car Show in Dewey on Sept 24
Mark your calendars and spruce up your classic cars for the 35th Annual Oldies 'n' Goodies Car Show to beheld on Saturday, September 24 from 8 am to 3 pm. There is no pre-registration to bring your car to the show -- just pay the $25 entry fee when you arrive to reserve your spot and park your beauty. Registration begins at 8 am and closes at 11 am. Entry fee includes an event t-shirt and all proceeds from the car show will benefit local charities within the city of Dewey.
Victory Worship Center: VICTOBERFEST
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Pastor David Stroup III and Amanda Stroup from Victory Worship Center at 2350 SE Washington Blvd Suite #412 in the Washington Park Mall. The Stroups are inviting you to vist Victory Worship Center, take a look, ask som questions and most definitely have...
Tulsa museum featured on New York City billboard
NEW YORK CITY, NY — A Tulsa museum is getting national attention in the Big Apple. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spotted Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art on a billboard in New York City. “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere! (Or something like...
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
Fitness with Tarah at Unity Square
The Young Professionals of Bartlesville is hosting a social event on September 26th at 6 pm in Unity Square, called Fitness with Tarah. Tarah Jones who teaches classes provided to the city by a grant through the Library Literacy Group, will be running the event. Jones described what the event...
Community Events
Elder Care’s Brain Gains Cognitive Gym is now open Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm, at 1223 Swan Drive. Brain Gains provides resources that encourage cognitive stimulation: books, games, puzzles, the Reflexion board, musical instruments, do-it-yourself kits, and more. Appointments are not needed.
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!
(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
Funeral for Sand Springs student Cyra Saner held Thursday
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for Cyra Saner, 16, was held on Thursday. Saner, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said. Two other occupants in the vehicle...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Sand Springs police dispel rumors around deadly crash
In a post on Facebook the Sand Springs Police Department tried to dissuade rumors circulating about a crash that killed three teens.
