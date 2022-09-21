ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Hot Rod Gathering at Woolaroc on Oct 1

The traditional hot rod gathering for the "discerning man" will be held on October 1 at the Woolaroc Museum & Preserve, located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesvill on Highway 123 near US Highway 60. You can attend as a car owner or just a car lover. To show off your...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Alcatraz

This week's pet of the week is Alcatraz, a two-year-old dachshund mix. Alcatraz gets along great with other dogs and has a sweet personality. He enjoys human companionship and would do best in a home where the family is home a lot or has other pets to keep him company.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPL Presents Living History Event on Sept 28

The Bartlesville Public Library is hosting a living history presentation on Wednesday, September 28 at Unity Square. Bring your lawn chair and your coolers to set up early for the Living History Presentation that begins at 7 pm. Dr. Tom King will be on stage as Andrew Carnegie, the great...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
cherokeephoenix.org

Grand Funk Railroad parties down in Tulsa Jan. 19

TULSA, Okla. – “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, is celebrating 53 years of hard rock with its 2022-2023 tour. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the five-piece group will hit the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Tickets start at...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
TULSA, OK
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oldies-n-Goodies Car Show in Dewey on Sept 24

Mark your calendars and spruce up your classic cars for the 35th Annual Oldies 'n' Goodies Car Show to beheld on Saturday, September 24 from 8 am to 3 pm. There is no pre-registration to bring your car to the show -- just pay the $25 entry fee when you arrive to reserve your spot and park your beauty. Registration begins at 8 am and closes at 11 am. Entry fee includes an event t-shirt and all proceeds from the car show will benefit local charities within the city of Dewey.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Victory Worship Center: VICTOBERFEST

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Pastor David Stroup III and Amanda Stroup from Victory Worship Center at 2350 SE Washington Blvd Suite #412 in the Washington Park Mall. The Stroups are inviting you to vist Victory Worship Center, take a look, ask som questions and most definitely have...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fitness with Tarah at Unity Square

The Young Professionals of Bartlesville is hosting a social event on September 26th at 6 pm in Unity Square, called Fitness with Tarah. Tarah Jones who teaches classes provided to the city by a grant through the Library Literacy Group, will be running the event. Jones described what the event...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

Elder Care’s Brain Gains Cognitive Gym is now open Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm, at 1223 Swan Drive. Brain Gains provides resources that encourage cognitive stimulation: books, games, puzzles, the Reflexion board, musical instruments, do-it-yourself kits, and more. Appointments are not needed.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
moreclaremore.com

Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!

(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
CLAREMORE, OK

