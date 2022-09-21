NOTICE OF SITE PLAN APPROVAL AND MINOR PUD AMENDMENT. NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN, that at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees held on September 6, 2022, the Township Board approved the second reading for final site plan approval for Phase 4 for a PUD located on the North side of Waldon Road, East of Walters Road, which consists of 78 single-family detached condominiums. A minor amendment to the PUD was also approved to modify phasing to proceed with Phase 4, prior to receiving final approval for Phase 3.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO