ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Guilford, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
eaglecountryonline.com

Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street

Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

Vici Sue Hodge

Vici Sue Hodge, 67, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away, Monday September 19, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1954, in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late James Loper and Marjorie (Smith) Byers. She worked as a Computer Analyst, retiring after over 20 years of service. Vici loved...
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg's Roth, OA's Hammerle Named Pumpkin Show King & Queen

Inclement weather impacted the contest on Wednesday. Photo by Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg. (Versailles, Ind.) - Weather threw coordinators and contestants a curveball at the Versailles Pumpkin Show King & Queen Contest on Wednesday night. The competition was forced indoors at the Ripley County Courthouse Annex. In the end, Lawrenceburg's Colton...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Stamps#Business Industry#Linus Business#Stamp News
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WHIO Dayton

Local health officials warn of ‘highly toxic’ mushrooms growing in the area

Local health officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms growing in the area. The Warren County Health District said in a social media post Friday morning that there are multiple patients who have reported eating mushrooms foraged from a public area in the southwest Ohio region whose symptoms and medical evaluation are consistent with having eaten “highly toxic” mushrooms.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties

In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence

Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Campbell County community members recognized at fiscal court meeting

Former Campbell County Head Wrestling Coach Mike Bankemper recognized for his 42-year career. Recently retired Campbell County High School Wrestling Coach Mike Bankemper was honored at this week’s Campbell County Fiscal Court meeting for his 42-year career. Bankemper was a wrestler at Campbell County High School until he graduated...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy