Microsoft Word is not only useful for typing or editing, but it can also be used for photo editing too. It might not be as advanced as Photoshop and other advanced photo editing programs, but it can create posters, brochures, greeting cards, and Word Clouds. A Word Cloud is a cluster of words portrayed in different sizes. It is also known as a text cloud or tag cloud. The bigger the word is, the more it is important. Word Cloud is used in textual data such as Blog posts, speeches, databases, interviews, and other texts. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a Word Cloud in Microsoft Word.

