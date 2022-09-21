Read full article on original website
How to create a Word Cloud in Microsoft Word
Microsoft Word is not only useful for typing or editing, but it can also be used for photo editing too. It might not be as advanced as Photoshop and other advanced photo editing programs, but it can create posters, brochures, greeting cards, and Word Clouds. A Word Cloud is a cluster of words portrayed in different sizes. It is also known as a text cloud or tag cloud. The bigger the word is, the more it is important. Word Cloud is used in textual data such as Blog posts, speeches, databases, interviews, and other texts. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a Word Cloud in Microsoft Word.
7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites
Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
How to fix Excel not responding without losing data?
Microsoft Excel has now become an integral part of our lives. While working with Excel sheets, sometimes we come across certain errors such as Excel not responding. This kind of error can occur when doing simple tasks such as switching between the worksheets or when copying and pasting data within the sheet.
Breaking into Deep Learning: Transforming the World Without Expert Input
Deep Learning (DL) is a subset of Machine Learning (ML) software where Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) process a massive influx of data to produce high-quality results. Modern machines based on AI are considered smart, but still require human assistance. According to the latest statistics, the global deep learning industry had a financial worth of around $7 billion in 2020. The forecasts showed a monetary growth of approximately $180 billion by 2030, implying a CAGR of 39.2% for the predicted period.
Event-Driven Architecture: Automatic DTO Generation From Event Documentation
One very important thing in the software development process that is often overlooked in the early stages of a project is API documentation. One of the solutions to this problem is frameworks for the automatic generation of documentation. In the case of dividing the project into microservices and using the...
Learn to Code Online, In Your Own Time
Get 14 courses for just $40 and learn data science, web development, and more.
How to Configure Useful User Snippets in VSCode for Golang
Table-driven tests have become my favorite way to write tests in [Golang] VSCode is simple, lightweight, and versatile. VSCodes is my favorite IDE nowadays: simple and lightweight. In this article, I'll show how we can configure some useful user snippets in VSCode to make our life easier. The following is an example for calculating Fibonacci: number: receiving number: problems for calculating number in V.SCode.
Implement Stack using Queues
A last-in-first-out (LIFO) stack using only two queues. The implemented stack should support all the functions of a normal stack (`push`,`top` and`pop`) You must use only the standard operations of a queue, which means that only `push to back` and `peek/pop from front` are valid. Depending on language, the queue may not be supported natively. You may simulate a queue using a list or deque (double-ended queue) as long as you use only a queue's standard operations.
Microservices and Frameworks, All You Need to Know
Delivering software through microservices is a modern development approach with many benefits, for developers and customers alike. Using microservices means developing an application in separate, independent services. Users then access the whole application and its features through a front-end, unaware of the difference in delivery. Despite the benefits, there are...
The Various Kinds of Software Tests
For software teams, testing makes sense, applications should be screened for bugs. But why is testing important for your business and how does it fit into DevOps?. Testing is part of Continuous Delivery that assures quality at each stage of the delivery pipeline before moving on to the next stage. DevOps is an iterative cycle of building, testing, and releasing software in short iterations. A comprehensive testing environment helps each iteration of the DevOps loop strengthen the quality of the product. A weak testing phase can mean defects progress to release, and developers need to fix bugs while the product is live. Development teams fall on both sides of the testing spectrum.
How to Create an MVP to Launch Your SaaS Application Easily
Creating an MVP (minimum viable product) for your SaaS (software as a service) application can be a great way to ensure a successful launch. By focusing on the critical features and functions of your application, you can create a product that is both user-friendly and effective. By following these simple steps, you can create an MVP that will help you achieve your goals and objectives.
How to run HTML code in Notepad for Windows 11/10
In the old days, programmers primarily used Notepad to write code. The old days have long gone after the rise of more sophisticated coding tools for HTML and everything else, but despite that, many programmers still prefer to use Notepad. For the new age coders who have little knowledge about...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
Have your photos been used to train AI image generators? This website lets you check
Several major text-to-image generators have been launched so far, such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, or DALL-E. As you probably know, billions of photos, paintings, and illustrations are used to train these programs so they could render your text into an image with better accuracy. Have you ever wondered if your...
Why Infura’s New Decentralised Infrastructure Protocol Matters
At ETH Berlin recently, Infura announced plans for a new decentralized infrastructure network. This decentralized network has the potential to vastly improve how web3 developers and end-users access and interact with the data on blockchains. Why is this a big deal? And what could it mean for Web3? Let’s take...
Implement Form Validation in React Without Any Libraries
You don’t need a fancy library when you have HTML5 and Constraint API. The official React documentation suggests 3 possible ways to handle form submission/validation:. Fully-fledged solutions (3rd party libs) But none of these 3 methods are particularly appealing to me. Controlled components:. I personally don’t like controlled components...
4 Ways To Market Your Tech Company
A successful tech company marketing strategy hangs on one core proposition: Your business is first and foremost about your customers. Everything you do to advertise your company should position your business as the best way to solve your customer’s pain points. PPC or pay-per-click adverts appear alongside organic search results on Google and are targeted to reach a specialized niche within your customer base. The beauty of social media is the potential for a two-way conversation with your customers. Leverage the opportunity to learn more about what your customers want and to be a human voice in the technology sphere.
What is Wifi Verbose Logging? How to Enable It
If you are concerned about any public network’s security or are trying to troubleshoot your network, you may have encountered the term Wi-Fi verbose logging. A verbose log is a detailed record of what any system process is doing at the moment, and Wi-Fi verbose logging is the verbose log of your network connections. This feature is used by developers to troubleshoot any errors or issues within your system.
The Noonification: Snippets (9/23/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend...
Git and the benefits and challenges of everything-as-code
Git has been a central part of the DevOps story. Our continuous integration systems run builds, produce artifacts, execute tests, and ultimately deploy systems defined as code in our git repositories. More recently, GitOps has extended the reach of git towards a better understanding of our Kubernetes workloads. But does...
